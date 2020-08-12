Pandemic Fatigue? Help is Available

Comprehensive Health Care began in 1970, offering innovative behavioral health programs addressing practical concerns.
“We’ve really broken the mold,” CEO Jodi Daly said.
The focus on creative solutions has helped the organization respond quickly to the increasing need for mental health support during the pandemic.
Regina Myers, Walla Walla Division director said, “We came into Walla Walla about six years ago at the invitation of the county. We provide the full spectrum of behavioral health care services in one agency.”
The main office in Walla Walla is at 1520 Kelly Place, and a residential facility is in College Place. The Walla Walla division employs 85 of the agency’s 700 employees. Referrals come from community providers, colleges, law enforcement and others for clients with mental, emotional and physical issues.
“We want to give (clients) tools and skills to move forward, keep or restore people to a functioning and rewarding life with productivity,” Daly said. “We want to improve lives, we want to get to them quicker. With the brain, after some sort of episode it’s harder to get back to normal.”
The organization hasn’t stopped its services, but like everywhere else, changes had to be made quickly to meet pandemic regulations.
“We had to provide services differently, had to be creative,” Myers said. “We got a grant for tech from Blue Mountain Community Foundation; $15,000 to provide telehealth to maintain the internet and expand bandwidth. It was amazing an organization our size could pivot so quickly.”
The agency offers some care and services in-person but mostly via telehealth.
“Some clients struggle in the community and need daily support,” Myers said. “We’ve delivered over 1,500 care packages.”
Daly said it’s important the community knows of the services available.
Rising need is anticipated as pandemic fatigue contributes to depression, domestic violence and even suicide. The shock of the pandemic plus the economic impact across all aspects of society will contribute to mental health needs.
“We want to be there to help,” Daly said.
There are suggestions for coping.
- Connect with others. Since loneliness could be a trigger to self-destructive behaviors, in isolation find a way to reach out to others.
- Check on neighbors, make sure they have food and other necessities. Initiating contact is essential in any disaster and helping others takes your mind off yourself.
- Find the things you love and do them.
“Each person needs to find what things feed us,” Daly said. The pandemic also is an opportunity to learn about ourselves and gain insight.
“We can find out who we are and what lifts us,” Daly said. “Exercise lifts us, dopamine levels get raised. Go outside, appreciate nature. Take time out for stretching, yoga, deep breathing. Enjoy the earth, sit out on the deck.”
Doing what you love doesn’t mean turning to sugar and carbohydrates.
“Make better choices. I enjoy reading good books. That helps educate and expand my point of view. When I’m not doing well, I get ahold of the friends that really ground me and have a heart-to-heart conversation,” she said.
“We’ve never seen this level of stress before,” Myers added.
“If you feel you’re losing hope it would be a good time to reach out for help. Catch it early, as things progress into fall, ahead of what might be coming down the road this winter.”
The local staff put all those things into practice since their own stress is increased. They make connections and intentionally express appreciation for each other. They set up fun things like: Motivation Monday and Transformation Tuesday. They email each other daily to stay in contact.
The numbers of clients are pretty standard for this time of year, according to Myers. “Our services are being well-utilized,” she said. Right now the weather is good, the sun is out and you can go outdoors, which can affect mood. They are expecting an increase in clients in January and February when the fun of the holidays has passed and there can be a search for something to anticipate. Pandemic fatigue coupled with winter may also increase numbers of those who need more help. Locally Myers said the organization works well with its community partners, other nonprofits, medical facilities and first responders. Recently Blue Mountain Action Council gave them 1,000 masks.
“Our law enforcement partners continue to refer clients to us,” Myers said.
One of her favorite funny stories is from April’s infamous toilet paper shortage. Officers came out on a call. When the call was resolved the officers asked if there was anything else the staff needed, and they half-jokingly said they needed toilet paper. The two officers went out, found and purchased toilet paper they gave to the facility. “We continually see that kindness from our law enforcement,” Myers said.
With the ongoing challenges of the prolonged pandemic in addition to regular mental and emotional issues, Myers wants people to know help is available. “We are open and receiving new clients,” she said.
Daly said, “You are not alone.”