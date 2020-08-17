When the coronavirus pandemic hit this spring, Karen Carman worried about how it would impact work toward opening Hope Street, a safe home for women to live in sobriety.
Hope Street, which Carman founded almost two years ago, will provide structure and supervision as well as encouragement to women needing a new start. Residents will come from treatment centers, law enforcement referrals and other placements.
“We will have eight residents in the house and one live-in house manager,” Carman said. “It’s a big house with six bedrooms. It’s the rectory house at St. Paul’s Church at Catherine and Birch streets. They leased it to us for 10 years. We’re currently renovating it.”
The home isn’t open yet because the team is still finishing renovations.
But Hope Street's biggest hit from COVID-19 was that high school students from SEATech Skills Center at Walla Walla Community College were going to do the labor.
When the schools were shut down, that stopped in its tracks.
“March 15, we lost all of that,” she said. “We didn’t slow down. We went as quickly as we could, but we needed extra financing.”
Renovations are close to done, Carman said.
“Even with no funds, we haven’t had to stop. Money is trickling in. We would love to open this fall. But that’s very optimistic, and it’s not for sure.”
The remodeling is very involved.
“We completely renovated the kitchen and bathroom. It has new paint, we added egress windows in the basement and replaced the electrical," Carman said. "Our vision is they’re worthy of something that’s nice. We want to be patient and do it right.”
The organization needs furnishings for the house, and organizers will set up a house warming registry online.
The pandemic is adding to the stress and emotional issues people face. Isolation from a lockdown can add to potential triggering of addictions and self-destructive behaviors.
According to Carman, the state of Washington has one of the highest relapse rates even pre-COVID-19.
“Isolation is not good for those struggling with addiction. Mental health housing is so important, to have a tangible community, accountability and advocacy. A voice for women in recovery. We also want to change the stigma around addiction, the preconceived notions.”
Carman’s daughter had these types of struggles, so the knowledge of what women and families go through in this situation was part of what drove her to found Hope Street.
“Our daughter would have benefited from a program like this,” she said.
To get started, she approached people she knew, and she had "all these amazing women jump on board,” she said.
“We have a working board. When we open, we will have two on staff: one full-time recovery advocate to help with their future. That would be a person in recovery, so she would understand and have more credibility to help them navigate social services and legal issues.
“We will have her on board one month before the women are in the house. Also one senior resident with more responsibility to oversee what’s going on,” she said.