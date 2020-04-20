New book honors local World War II dead

Local World War II heroes who didn’t get to come home are being remembered.
A monument was dedicated in 2018 to their service, and now they are being honored with a book telling their stories.
Neil and Sherilyn Jacobson have been working on this project, “Infamy and Beyond,” for quite awhile. Writing a book, especially one that requires research, takes a long time.
The couple did research for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin publication of the same name by former U-B reporter Andy Porter and former U-B editor Thomas P. Skeen.
The Jacobsons launched into the book after the tremendous success of the building and dedication of the monument located in Fort Walla Walla Park near the museum. Everything for the monument was done enthusiastically and on time.
The book was a natural branch out from the monument project.
“We lost so many people,” Sherilyn said of the local military members who weren’t able to come home.
The Jacobsons were steered toward the project by Fort Walla Walla Museum Executive Director James Payne.
“He specifically brought it up and encouraged us,” Sherilyn said.
After the U-B publication, the couple expanded on their original work.
“Both of us are veterans. In my previous life, I was a research librarian,” she said. “Bring on the research!”
It’s great that she’s excited about research because the project required a lot of it. The book details more individual stories of veterans’ lives and deaths.
Many of the dead from earlier wars were buried in overseas military cemeteries. It wasn’t until later that there was more of a push to return the deceased. Now it’s somewhat easier to identify the dead through more advanced technology such as DNA and dental records.
“We brought back as many as we could,” Sherilyn said.
Even bringing a body back, once identified, presented a challenge.
Sherilyn said, “One man was killed in a plane crash. His casket was in a plane load of war dead in caskets, and that plane crashed also.”
Training exercises also claimed the lives of many.
The Jacobsons’ book is divided into sections for each theater of war, such as areas of Europe, North Africa, the Pacific and stateside losses, according to Neil.
“Whatever it takes,” Sherilyn said.
They have found information from families’ process in bringing their loved ones home. Sometimes there’s a photo of the shipping tags from sending a soldier’s effects home, sometimes a note letting families know when the train will arrive carrying their son’s casket.
“It’s been a remarkable process and very enlightening,” she said.
They have been tirelessly going through searches for U.S. military dead and missing overseas. Seven more bodies were just unearthed on Tarawa in the South Pacific, during excavations for a construction project.
Finding individual stories of the local war dead, the couple had to control massive amounts of information. To do that, they used a chart in the workroom for their master outline.
The charting includes name, rank, serial number, branch of service, date of birth and date of death.
It was originally thought the local area had 91 who were killed in WWII, but through research they have found two more, so the total is 93 so far. The two new names will be engraved on the monument.
Neil said a commanding officer would write a daily After Action Report with a map.
By using these records, the Jacobsons could find the exact location where the service member died. In one case, they actually found the ridge where a soldier was killed.
The work has been significant and rewarding as well as an overall good experience. They have an agreement for printing with Outskirts Press, and they said working with that publishing company has been positive.
Neil said, “It’s a work of love and dedication; the proceeds will go to Fort Walla Walla Museum, Sherilyn said, “I’m excited; it’s a great project.”