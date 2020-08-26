The coronavirus pandemic has hit people who care for vulnerable, older adults especially hard.
“We’re taking it one day at a time,” said Joani Wicklund, director of admissions at Washington Odd Fellows. “As challenging as it has been, our residents are resilient, and the families are supportive. We’ve had to do a lot of outside-the-box thinking.”
The approximately 220 employees and 300 residents at this Walla Walla long-term care facility deal with stressful situations pretty regularly. They also have a culture of wanting to always improve and stay very engaged with the residents.
During the pandemic, they have kept the majority of staff working, Wicklund said. Phased reopening is somewhat different for nursing homes because residents are in the highest risk group.
But residents need to see family and vice versa, so staff had to come up with some innovative ways for residents to interact with family, ways to be together while at a distance.
“Originally everyone was doing window visits, still a lot of window visits, talking cellphone to cellphone through the window. Many of the residents couldn’t understand talking on the cellphones while they were looking at their loved ones through the window.”
So things were reconfigured. Like a drive through, with the assisted living resident sitting next to the window, the family sitting next to the window and instead of cellphones, now there’s an intercom.
“They just talk through the speaker … that works similar to a bank drive through. We’ve seen a lot of increased visits in all three of our facilities since we purchased these. It’s a significant improvement from when we started window visits and most residents/families were talking through the windows on a regular phone. We now have these available in all of our facilities, East Care Center, West Care Center and Assisted Living.”
The activities crew is working on more technology to help residents and families do more things. Hallway bingo was a big hit. Residents sit in each doorway, so they are at least separated by the required distance as staff call out numbers from the middle of the hallway.
They are taking all the necessary precautions, including masks on everyone. And a sense of humor can be good therapy for serious things.
“Both (masks and humor) have been at the forefront of everything we do during these challenging times,” she said. “We have been so blessed by community members who have donated masks for all of our residents and staff.”
Staff are required to wear masks at all times, of course. But mask use is determined by what type of care is being provided or the type of job staff does. Donations of cloth masks have helped staff conserve medical masks for clinical situations.
“Residents wear masks during direct care and when they are out of their rooms, but are also strongly encouraged to keep them on at all times,” Wicklund said. “We have tried to keep things interesting and fun for the residents. One week, our assisted living staff made lips and mustaches for all the residents to put on their masks.”
There are incentives for residents to wear their masks correctly, which they can use to exchange for small items like snacks, nail polish, toiletries, crosswords and other things.
Residents who are able to go outdoors often bring in flowers to cheer others.
The majority of the residents eat in their rooms, with the staff delivering meal trays.
Exercise and physical rehabilitation is also a big part of many residents’ routine. The rehabilitation therapy is distanced, in distanced rehab rooms with designated therapists, all gowned and masked.
Now residents come in shifts to the dining room which is set up for social distancing.
“We used to have four to a table, now we have two,” Wicklund said.
New residents are placed in an isolation wing for 14 days. Each room has its own air flow to reduce exposure to illness.
Each facility has large TV screens used for daily announcements.
“Sometimes it’s just the little things to keep spirits up. … Without larger activities, we have been utilizing it for jokes and pictures, some of the best ones have been on creative social distancing or even a joke about masks ... It’s an opportunity to talk with a resident and share something light-hearted and simple during these heavy times,” Wicklund said.