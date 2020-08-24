The local YWCA is providing care for its residents and working to fight domestic violence, promote compassion, equality and to empower women. Now, of course, all of this is being done within a pandemic.
“We’ve done a lot of adapting, reassessing and adjusting,” Executive Director Anne-Marie Zell Schwerin said. “We’re not getting stuck in any one thing.”
For a large organization, with employees, volunteers and residents, it needed as much flexibility as could be mustered.
“We are just about full; one or two rooms are available,” she said. “We’re consistently busy.”
Zell Schwerin said the organization saw a drop off in census after COVID-19 hit. While people were staying at home, there was a pause in women coming to the shelter.
“We likened it to the holiday time,” Zell Schwerin said. “Going through the whole stay-at-home phase, we were bracing for an onslaught.”
Advocates going to court for emergency protection orders knew as soon as things loosened up, many would seek help at the shelter.
“During the stay-at-home, the crisis lines barely rang,” Zell Schwerin said. “Other Y’s were the same. We were hearing police calls, but across the country, shelter population was down.”
But since Memorial Day, said Kirsten Schober, events and donor engagement director, “it’s like a bottle being uncorked.”
The YWCA had six intakes in one day. “That continued over the weekend. The following Monday, we had five more,” Zell Schwerin said.
The organization, like everyone else, had to work on distancing, more cleaning and the new pandemic reality with changes day-to-day. But the YWCA had some emergency plans already set.
“Prior to COVID unrolling, we had a state coalition (on) how to stay safe,” Zell Schwerin said. “The H1N1 (flu pandemic) protocol was already in place.”
They immediately implemented the plan with COVID-19 modifications. They only had 10 people in the workplace, and staff rotated.
Since there was no congregating, staff shut down the kitchen. But residents still needed meals. The Department of Community Health and Providence St. Mary Medical Center stepped up to ensure residents had meals.
“Volunteers are a godsend,” Schober said. Volunteers are community members, and many are in higher-risk groups, so there were more concerns.
“We had to limit who comes in for volunteer safety,” Schober said.
Meals were distributed from cars to observe safe distancing.
Capacity at the shelter is somewhat flexible, depending on the number of children with the women seeking safety, according to Zell Schwerin.
Social distancing is in place everywhere. Plastic tables are used, so they are easy to clean. That’s done as residents come in and cleaned after the protocols are explained.
“On the bed, we put personal hygiene items. Now that includes cleaning supplies,” Zell Schwerin said. “Becky Betts of (Providence) Population Health really helped us.”
Betts offered practical, workable solutions for them.
“We can’t lock the bathroom, so she said, ‘Just wash your hands when you go in.’”
Residents can’t gather but can sign up for time in the living room and in the outdoor space.
“The play room is closed. That’s a sanitizing nightmare,” Zell Schwerin said.
As well, the pandemic has impacted employment at Walla Walla’s YWCA, which has about 35 employees and many volunteers.
“We had to furlough a lot of people,” Zell Schwerin said. “Then we got the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program), and we brought everybody back.”
Work went from in-person to other options.
“We have a lot more conversations on the phone with donors,” Schober said. “We had to move the May luncheon fundraiser to a virtual luncheon.”
They learned to use Zoom and other ways to check on one another.
Zell Schwerin said the fall fundraiser is not going to happen in person. Its new form is a work in progress. “We can’t do it in traditional ways,” she said.
Still, forging pathways through this time is crucial.
“We believe in our cause. These are challenging times, but the YWCA lived through a pandemic before. The Y started before WWI nursing the sick, went through the Depression. Find hope,” Zell Schwerin said.
“Women got the right to vote,” Schober said. “There’s strength in what has gone before.”
“It’s all about hope. Childcare and economics are joined at the hip. We need to keep hope alive, to lift up all people in different circumstances,” Zell Schwerin said.
An opportunity brought to us by the pandemic is being able to spend more time at home, with family.
“It took a pandemic to have those moments to be with our children, time with our families,” Zell Schwerin said. “I hope coming out of this we remember the things we did together.”