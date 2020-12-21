When the weather keeps you indoors, reading a book can be a ticket to launch you into worlds and information far away from 2020 issues.
And when it comes to books, local Friends of the Library groups have been providing support to help ensure their libraries have a good supply of those tickets and other materials.
“We try to promote the active use of the library and purchase extra things for the library,” said Jackie George, treasurer of the Friends of the Walla Walla Public Library. “We paid for the reading garden, quiet rooms and sponsored special programs.
“... This year we had been raising money to buy books. It’s been a real learning curve.”
The pandemic has made it necessary to come up with totally different ways of doing business to comply with COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings.
Walla Walla library patrons can reserve books and pick them up curbside. They can also access storytime and other children’s programs as an online destination.
The Walla Walla group has some dormant times over the years but became active in the 1980s when the new library was built. It previously had been in the Carnegie building across Palouse Street from the library’s corner location at 238 E. Alder St.
In normal times it’s very social, with guest speakers, meet and greet gatherings with refreshments. Now there’s Zoom meetings in place of monthly in-person meetings.
Lili Schmidt, library director of the Milton-Freewater Public Library said curbside pickups are available during the shutdown there, too.
Schmidt said the work of the Friends of the Library group in Milton-Freewater is vital to the success of special programs, especially for children. The group supports many things outside the normal operating budget.
Two book sales yearly help them raise money in normal times. The normal budget includes events for children such as last year’s party for Dia del Nino, the Day of the Child.
“We expected 120, then we lost count. We got about 300-400,” Schmidt said.
In Dayton, Pearl Dennis, president of the Friends of Dayton Memorial Library, said her group supports the library and changes as necessary.
“It used to be when the library had staffing issues we would step in, now not much anymore,” she said. “We sponsored the Cowboy Poetry Night. That was one of the first things that fell off the calendar.
“We want to keep focused on our purpose, stay in our own lane and don’t get sidetracked by all the chaos,” Dennis said.
The group moved forward by building Little Free Libraries around town, small kiosks supplying books.
One is at the Dayton Depot and another is next to Steve’s Grocery. The group also built one for Starbuck, which has no library.
“They are very well used,” Dennis said.