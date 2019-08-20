The Marcus Whitman Gem and Mineral Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary show Sept. 7-8 at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
Past president Jack Edwards said the preparations for the annual show and sale are a year-round project. It’s a lot of work. But it’s a very popular community event, the club members have fun and the children love it. You can learn about geology, minerals and even take a look at a T-Rex skull. This year, once again, they display the full size T-Rex skull.
“It’s huge,” Edwards said. “The kids love it. They get their pictures taken beside it.”
The club has added some different dealers this year for a little more variety.
Contracts are sent out to dealers every year, beginning in January. The show is such a popular event they need the commitments by the end of May.
It takes a lot of time and energy to do the planning. “We get all the displays identified and get some demonstrators to hold demos during the event. Everything takes time and there’s a lot of printing,” Edwards said.
Because there is a huge educational component, the club encourages area schools to participate. “Each year, we have the school contest,” Edwards said. This is also very popular, the school that gets the most students to the event wins a display case full of interesting rocks and minerals. The school gets to keep the case if they win. A student from that winning school will get their name drawn and receive a prize.
The volunteers putting on the annual show are experienced at organizing it. “So it’s pretty routine now. I think everybody enjoys it,” Edwards said. One of the demonstrators will be Fort Walla Walla Museum Executive Director James Payne, a flint knapper, making arrow heads. “We’re trying to get a faceter,” Edwards said.
The show started years ago in the schools and has had several other locations before landing at the Fairgrounds. “We’ve been all over town,” Edwards said. “We were at the Eastgate Mall, then Blue Mountain Mall, now the Fairgrounds. The Fairgrounds have been very good to us.”
The Gem and Mineral Society was one of the first things he found when he moved to the area years ago. “I found out there was a rock club,” he said. “There was a lot of interest and the kids just love it.”