Members of the Providence St. Mary Foundation have been working tirelessly to set up support facilities for the community during the pandemic.
The organization has consistently coordinated efforts to help those in need of health care and those providing the health care.
“We have been knee deep in this work, partnering with caregivers and leaders across our campus to determine the most urgent needs for direct COVID-19 response,” said Executive Director Lindsey Oldridge.
The foundation’s first priority, in early March, was to support the preparation of the Southgate Medical Park as a temporary hospital, she said.
“Significant renovations occurred over a week’s time to prepare the facility (paint, carpet) and develop processes and protocols surrounding staffing and the trigger points that would need to happen to open the campus, which, to be clear, has not happened.,” Oldridge said.
“A key area the foundation helped support was the purchase of a portable ultrasound and portable chest x-ray which are currently being used at the main hospital but will be deployed in the event the temporary hospital needs to open.”
The Walla Walla Valley hasn’t been overrun with COVID-19 cases, but the foundation has helped to make facilities ready and properly equipped.
“Capacity at Providence St. Mary Medical Center remains good, and we hope this community never experiences the kind of surge that would require the Southgate hospital to open,” Oldridge said.
According to Oldridge, the community has been incredibly generous with donations, which has prepared the team to meet the challenge.
“Providence St. Mary Foundation has also been working hand-in-hand with our population health team led by (registered nurse) Becky Betts. They act as an extension of our ministry and mission beyond the walls of our hospital and into the community. They have made more than 3,000 outreach calls to patients who are awaiting COVID-19 test results,” Oldridge said.
During these calls, an assessment of symptoms is made. This is crucial in helping people determine the management of their symptoms at home or, if it’s severe enough, to call the doctor or visit the hospital.
“Beyond physical health, they are also hearing the anxiety, fear and desperation from people who are anxiously awaiting test results, dealing with job loss and family struggles,” she said.
Because of this community outreach, people in need have received immediate assistance with delivery of food baskets, medicine, thermometers, sanitizer and help with rent. Mental and emotional health concerns are also addressed by staff trained in offering assistance.
The foundation is continually assisting with improving efficiency and accuracy in health care equipment. Oldridge thanks donors in the community for enabling them to provide that help.
“Most recently, in what I refer to as a whirlwind of generosity, individuals and public partners invested more than $200,000 to purchase a Cepheid platform, which will allow rapid, local testing in 45 minutes,” she said. “This is a huge win for our community as it will provide the local ability to process tests now and into the future, drastically reducing the turnaround time for results.”
She said the machine has been ordered, and the team is awaiting delivery.
The crisis isn’t limited to just the ravaging disease, however. It has an acute mental and emotional toll related to losing loved ones, fear, uncertainty, economic pain, job loss and anxiety overall.
The foundation is looking ahead to perceived needs farther down the disastrous 2020 road.
“As we are emerging from more of an urgent, reactive, philanthropic response to a long-term view of needs, we are prioritizing mental health,” Oldridge said.
“In the coming months, numerous scientific studies demonstrate the increase in mental health concerns in the next two to three months with another spike in November/December.
“In response, we are actively fundraising to increase our mental health resources, again, hand-in-hand with the population health team.”
Due to the pandemic causing the cancellation of non-COVID-19 procedures, hospitals have lost revenue with increased expenses and now are under pressure economically.
“Providence St. Mary is not immune,” she said.
“We know there will be decreases in the amount of money available to invest in equipment that needs upgraded or replaced. As an example, an immediate need is for seven cardiac monitors to equip all of our labor and delivery rooms.”
If newborns need special care or resuscitation after birth, she said, the equipment monitors heart rate electronically rather than by stethoscope.
Electronic monitoring is a best practice in newborn care and the foundation has prioritized raising the $120,000 needed, according to Oldridge.
As has been the case with many nonprofits, in-person fundraisers have been moved online, including the foundation’s largest money-making — an annual golf tournament and dinner.
According to Oldridge, it will include fun benefits with registration, an online auction that launches July 6, and an opportunity to make a direct donation toward mental health, which is the funding focus. The event site is ubne.ws/310Tyjw.
“We owe a wealth of gratitude to our community. Their support has allowed us to be nimble in meeting the needs of Walla Walla ... every dollar has strengthened our ability to provide care,” she said.