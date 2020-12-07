Junior Club of Walla Walla helps the community with many resources and outreach to new parents.
Kylie Sheckler is president of the women’s service organization with a storied history in the area.
“It’s the longest-standing service organization,” Sheckler said. “It’s been here since 1929.” Because of that history several women in the club now have mothers and grandmothers who were also members.
They are dedicated to helping in the community. The organization’s purpose is to foster interest in social, economic, educational, cultural and civic conditions and efficient use of volunteer service.
The group had for years run a scholarship program for women returning to school. The club members also started a foundation, now partnering closely with Providence St. Mary Foundation.
The Junior Club has sponsored a Holiday Home Tour fundraiser but due to the pandemic that was set aside this year.
These two groups work together to offer Care Crates to bridge the resource gap for new parents, helping those who may need support with their newborns.
The crates include a sleep safe Baby Box, which means the crate unfolds and becomes a bassinet. Also included are diapers, wipes, a sleep sac and on a case-by-case basis, possibly formula and other items.
“The need for the Care Crates is increasing, that’s a driving factor for us,” Sheckler said.
The club also held a December greenery sale fundraiser, including wreaths and decorations.
“We had online and virtual sales. People are at home more so they want to decorate,” she said.
She got involved with the club about four years ago because she wanted to be more involved with the community, with volunteerism and like-minded women.
Each year they vote on which projects they want to pursue. They usually have five core projects they work on each year. Each club member has 20 hours of volunteer work to do.
“We pick things in different areas,” she said. “We’ve gotten to choose. Usually four to five, this year only three.”
Junior Club has adapted to the many challenges of 2020 and continue to look toward the future of reaching out to help others.
“We’re always looking for new members,” she said. “Gals who want to be involved in the community and give back.”