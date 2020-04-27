In a normal year, spring and summer would mean a lot of guests for Fort Walla Walla Museum and a large number of students coming through for tours.
This isn’t a normal year, of course.
The coronavirus pandemic has closed schools and upended everything. Nonprofits have to learn a new way of surviving and being creative in finding solutions to previously unheard-of problems.
Tours at the museum have been shifted from in-person to online. Museum Executive Director James Payne gives credit to Communications Manager Jennifer Pecora and Executive Assistant Groover Snell for the creation of the virtual tours.
“They had great foresight and organized some volunteers to help produce a dozen short videos before the museum was closed down,” Payne said. “While we lack the equipment and software to produce highly polished videos, I am very impressed at the ‘Pioneer’ videos that our team produced.”
Tours are the ones they would have presented in-person, they’re just being done in a different and timely manner to respond to the crisis environment.
“When we heard about the school closures in Washington, we looked at all of the tours that had already booked in March and April,” Pecora said.
The museum had planned to have schools coming from Washington, Idaho and Oregon, with multiple classes in each tour, sometimes up to 400 students in a day.
“This equates to about 5,000 participants each year consistently, and our tour season would have started picking up in April,” she said. “When we realized the museum was going to be closing the next week, Groover enlisted some volunteers to help film, along with several docents to lead segments of the tours they would have given during the season.”
Then they jumped in, doing what needed to be done in the crisis, including editing, uploading and embedding the videos on the website, fwwm.org. The project was definitely a team effort and a labor of love. Love of history, dedication to students, community and offering education to the future generations.
“A week or so before the stay at home order was announced we called some of our most experienced docents and asked them to prepare some short vignettes about a few of our exhibits — enough to give an idea of the types of exhibits we have and a short overview of Walla Walla history,” Snell said. “Jennifer brought in her own camera for us to use and with some volunteer camera-operators we filmed each docent as they presented their histories.”
These museum guides have helped the museum for years and have spent many hundreds of hours leading school tours and sharing these stories in person.
“They are experienced storytellers, diligent researchers and history buffs with a love for our region’s heritage,” Snell said.
Learning about the past can help us today and in the future.
“There are a thousand lessons to glean from these artifacts, but mainly I think we want to convey to kids that they are at the tip of centuries of work and interactions, and they too can shape and become a part of this long story; history will be in their hands,” Snell said.
Pecora said staff are hoping local partners will help get the word out about this resource.
“Since our school tours are admission-free for students, we are not charging for access. Getting museum access to the younger generations is very important to our mission and one of the main objectives we wanted to continue (somehow) while closed,” she said.
Local sponsors include: Banner Bank, Blue Mountain Community Foundation, Bonnie & Clifford Braden Foundation, Mary Garner Esary Trust, Milton-Freewater Community Foundation, Pacific Power Foundation, Packaging Corporation of America/Wallula Mill, J. L. Stubblefield Trust, Sunny Day Charitable Foundation, Three Rivers Community Foundation and the Walla Walla Exchange Club Foundation.
“Their support of this program has helped us bring the museum to the students, and we can’t thank them enough,” Pecora said.
Like any operation, the museum needs revenue. The organization has some means in place, and staff is working on others.
“This is affecting everyone — so many Walla Walla businesses are reliant on tourism revenue,” Pecora said.
“Every day the museum is closed, we lose revenue, especially as the season picks up. ... Now is the time our membership renewal letters are sent out, but we know these are uncertain times for many. We’re asking for support if people are able to do so.”
In spite of being closed, the museum staff is continuing to reach out to the world through online means.
“We are the community’s museum. ... We want our community to stay safe and healthy, and if we’re able to provide a sense of place while we’re all displaced, then we’ve done our job until we’re able to open our doors again,” she said.
The museum continues to replay on private donations and memberships to meet its needs.
And aside from virtual tours, the internet has provided other ways for the museum to bring in revenue.
The online store offers toys and activity bundles to be delivered to people’s homes.
It also gives shoppers the option to buy personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks that they will send to the hospital, nursing homes and other organizations that need them the most.
Other possibilities are being considered: perhaps a weekly livestream about specific artifacts, a tour of the archives and maybe going online with the monthly Museum-After-Hours.
“The silver lining of this whole situation is that we all are coming up with new and creative ways to create and connect. It shows the resilience of our community,” Snell said.