Living in the mostly rural Stateline area of Milton-Freewater, Debbie Miller has seen many wandering, apparently homeless cats.
“We have a lot of feral cats,” Miller said. “Someone out here has cats that are not being taken care of.”
She, for one, is doing something about it.
Over the past year and a half she’s consulted with Blue Mountain Humane Society and learned how to trap wayward felines and take them to the society’s spay/neuter program.
“They do such a great job and they’re so good to work with,” Miller said
She gives felines warm shelter, making them much easier to trap and take to the Humane Society. She’s brought in many cats and kittens for the surgery.
“I had up to nine cats taken up there. A couple batches were still skittish,” she said. “I feed them twice a day.”
The whole process cuts down on the number of homeless cats, constantly in danger from vehicles and the elements.
“When a feral cat gets pregnant then there’s just more cats,” Miller said. “The first time we went in there they had 40 cats, the last time they had 52 cats to do.”
Miller said doing 52 surgeries in one day was amazing.
Sara Archer, BMHS executive director, said the nonprofit organization has been working on cat management for quite a few years.
The success of the Trap-Alter-Return program has required the work of many.
Volunteers, community and donations of time and skill by area veterinarians all contribute to the effort. Dr. Kenneth Norris leads the health care aspects of the shelter program. Now spay/neuter surgeries are regularly scheduled, every other Friday.
“To get to cat management, we need to partner with the community to engage with us in what amounts to saving lives, “ Archer said. “It really is saving lives because they aren’t being euthanized.
“It requires a passion,” she said. “It’s a labor of love.”