People wave enthusiastically and sometimes stop to take pictures when they drive past Kirk and Courtney Amick’s College Place home on West Whitman Drive.
The attraction was all part of one family’s plan to show appreciation for College Place School District staff.
See, the couple has three children. There’s Charley, in sixth grade at Sager Middle School, as well as third-grader Harper and first-grader August, both at Davis Elementary School.
Like millions of other children in the nation, attending school was a big part of their everyday lives until the coronavirus struck, and a global pandemic caused governors across the U.S. to shutter schools and nonessential businesses to try and stop the spread of the deadly disease.
The family received a memo from College Place Public Schools announcing an educators’ parade on April 3.
According to the district, the event was planned “for a little fresh air and to wave to your teachers!”
“Yep,” one announcement online read, “we are planning a little drive through our community because we miss seeing you!”
Included in the notice the Amicks received was a map of the parade route, and much to the family’s amazement, the route would go right past their home.
They started thinking of how they could paint a sign to express their appreciation for the hard work of their teachers. They searched but couldn’t find any plywood to paint a sign.
Then almost simultaneously Courtney and Kirk thought: the garage.
They decided to paint their thanks right on the side of the structure.
Courtney and the children found paint and got started.
“We painted all day Thursday,” she said. So the old garage was spruced up with painted praise for the teachers in time for the parade.
They estimate a thousand cars went by. Everyone was honking and waving; the children were waving and cheering.
The initial painting project on their garage has now expanded to include the school secretary and others who made each day in attendance a great experience.
“The kids thought it was delightful,” Courtney said. “It was a fun, social experience. They wanted to put more names up. ... We wanted to be sharing our love for the teachers during this time. It’s a hard time for them.”