In the disarray of the COVID-19 crisis, creating some order while assisting precious companion animals is the daily operation of the Blue Mountain Humane Society.
It hasn’t been without challenges, the usual ones for the organization plus all those brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
However, overall, “things are going pretty well,” Executive Director Sara Archer said.
BMHS remains available all week by appointment for essential services. These include stray-pet drop off and reclaim, foster-family support, matching and meet-and-greets for adoptable pets and families, pet food assistance, licensing and other things as they arise.
Appointments on weekdays may be scheduled 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
The wins, according to Archer, are numerous and significant in spite of the conditions.
“First things first — today, all adoptable pets are in foster homes” she said. “And we have foster homes ready to accept more pets as we receive them and they become available to be placed.”
The organization continues to receive and care for stray pets daily, always with the hope of returning them quickly to their owners.
Staff also continue to work with people who need to surrender their pets by finding an available foster home to nurture and care for them until the pets find forever homes.
If you get sick or have another type of emergency, BMHS can help by taking care of your furry friend.
“We are providing in-shelter care for pets who belong to those who are hospitalized or quarantined due to illness, face emergencies like house fires, or are referred to us from community partners who provide human shelter,” Archer said.
The organization partners with many, including Blue Mountain Action Council. The BMAC food bank holds a weekly distribution that has been tremendous.
“We have distributed pet food and supplies to over 1,000 families in the last few weeks,” Archer said. "The community has been so generous with donations of pet food and gift cards to local pet supply businesses.”
These include L & G, Wags to Whiskers, City Zoo, Northwest Farm Supply, Grocery Outlet and national retailers Petco, PetSmart and WalMart.
“That need continues, and every single gift matters to the families who are kept together as a result,” she said.
The struggles are also huge. On a regular day, the staff deals with difficulties. Now there’s more.
“All spay, neuter and other surgical services have been temporarily suspended in keeping with national guidelines and in solidarity for local human life-saving efforts,” Archer said.
With increasing closures and unemployment, hardships are everywhere. The need for pet-food assistance for local families is overwhelming. And it has hit the humane socity as well.
“More than two-thirds of our team is partially or fully furloughed, and we had to permanently lay off three,” she said. “We lack the technology, laptops, hot spots/portable internet access, printers and other (equipment) required to support as many team members as would like to work remotely.”
Like most people, businesses and non-profits, the Blue Mountain Humane Society needs income to function. But the sudden economic distress and unemployment have uprooted that also. Because of social distancing many events, large and small, have been canceled or postponed.
“We made the difficult choice to cancel our annual Spring fundraising event, Dog Jog, which had been planned for May,” Archer said.
As well, the Wallywood Invitational Golf Tournament & Dinner, an event to benefit BMHS in late May, was also canceled. The effort of a group of area wineries including Amavi Cellars, Boomtown by Dusted Valley, Dusted Valley, Dunham Cellars, L’Ecole No. 41, Pepper Bridge Winery and Tranche Cellars, the event raised more than $9,000 last year, according to Archer.
Yet the needs of companion animals and their families will continue, and the humane society is creatively adapting to continue to provide necessary services.