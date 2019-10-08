Early inspiration led Ramona Moss to the right career. She loves her line of work and is still involved at her salon, Ramona’s Kut N’ Kurl, 2019 Isaacs Ave. “In May, I will hit 70 years of being a hairdresser,” she said. Moss is 89 and turns 90 in July. She’s been in the shop at this location for 51 years in February.
“After high school I was going to take stenography but was in a serious accident and I needed to change my plans,” she said. Moss at the time was working at the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, putting booklets together to be inserted in the paper. “I was at home flipping through the paper, when I saw a little, tiny ad with bold print that said ‘Free.’ That got my attention right away. It said, ‘beauticians wanted, tuition free for the first 30 girls.’ So I applied and decided to just go for it. We had classes at Victor’s above the Book Nook. I really liked it,” she said.
Her work and her inspiration have stood the test of time. She still enjoys her occupation and her customers. “After so many years, your customers become family. The longest customer I had was for 50 years,” she said.
At 89, continuing to work is a positive. She’s cut back her hours a little but stays dedicated. Her focus at the shop is on middle aged and elderly women, and she keeps the prices reasonable for seniors.
“When I started training, hairdressers didn’t do men’s hair. We don’t really do children. I’ve done many house calls, hospital calls and funeral homes,” she said.
Moss stayed busy while the industry and procedures changed. She first started work at The Mode on Alder Street. Then worked at Webster’s on Isaacs, then Aretta’s, Inez Hair Fashions, then at her current location. In 1950, you would get a shampoo and set, which consisted of pin curls. The pin curls were with hair pins, then bobby pins. After that, the procedure went to roller sets and hair dryers. “Now it’s blow dryers and iron curling, if that,” she said. “A lot of shops now don’t do perms. It used to be machine perms.” Coloring used to be just a henna pack or bluing, where white or grey hair was made into shades of blue.
“We used to do hair coloring with little cups, with a cut through it, then pulled the hair through and filled the cup with bleach, then tucked the hair into the cup,” she said. A client would have a head with little cups all over it. I like the shampoo and setting and the perms,” she said. “I like the interaction with people. You’re not stuck in a cubicle. Here everybody talks with each other.
But the search for one’s best style, beauty and confidence is the same as is the meeting of friends for good conversations at the salon. The space has two stations, a two-chair shop. For the last 19 years Moss has had stylist Claudia Tyler working alongside her.
Moss enjoys her work and considers it a success to see customers happy with their looks. “I see how it lights them up, bolsters their self esteem,” she said. “I help a woman feel good about themselves. Some on a fixed income, that is pretty meager. It satisfies you, it’s a good feeling to make other people feel good. “
Moss has no retirement in mind. “As long as my health is good, I want to stay busy. I just don’t like to be idle,” she said. With work and family, grown children, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren, she’s definitely busy.