Walla Walla City Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2133 Howard St., holds a clothing giveaway each Tuesday — but there’s a lot more than clothing available.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donations and giveaways are booming.
Barbara Wright, community service leader at City Church, said they’ve had the giveaway since 1993. She’s been working on it the last few years, assisted by eight-10 volunteers.
The job is enormous.
The whole operation depends on donations from the community, which has been wildly generous.
While most other places were closed, all the people cleaning up their homes, cleaning closets and piling up things to donate had nowhere to bring them.
However, the church was open to receive donations headed for those in need.
And the charitable donations have kept growing. So much so that church leaders needed even more storage space.
It expanded from some small rooms, along a hallway and kept going.
“Since the coronavirus, we’ve taken over the gym. At the moment we have lots of lamps. We have bedding and sheets,” Wright said.
They try to offer a lot for those who come to get help. And winter is coming.
“Right now, we have a lot of shoes and winter coats. It certainly has grown,” she said.
Pandemic safety restrictions made some changes in their process necessary, but as usual they cheerfully took it in stride. The joy and purpose of helping people sustains Wright and her volunteers.
“Normally we would have people come in and get what they need. Now they have to make an appointment. We can only have one or two at a time,” she said.
They also host the Adventist Community Services Bag Sale.
“The first Sunday of each month we have bags of things, $1 a bag, a $3 or $5 bag,” Wright said.
They also have household items, lamps, furniture, dishes and more.
Pre-COVID-19, when things were normal, she said, they had a whole process of people coming through for free items they could pick out. But they had to revamp the system.
The group also holds a large yard sale twice a year. The gym is full of clothing for women , children, men and a separate baby area. They have toys, lamps, pieces of furniture, a huge variety of items.
They donated 80 full bags to help those impacted by wildfires this year.
On the First Sunday of each month bag sale, people don’t need an appointment, but they do need to wear a mask.
Wright does traffic control to make sure they don’t get too many people in the room at a time.
Wright is working at it three or four days a week.
“I enjoy it, but it’s work.”
She said when she leaves she’s tired, but it’s a very good tired.
“We want to help people,” she said.