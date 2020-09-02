Catholic Charities Walla Walla provides help to those in need, and right now that need is increasing.
“It’s an interesting time. But that’s too mild a way to put it,” said Tim Meliah, the nonprofit’s executive director.
Looking ahead, the future is full of uncertainty, while needs continue to grow, and everyone is deciphering a new reality with a healthy dose of fear. The organization’s focus is on the safety of clients, employees and volunteers while continuing to supply quality services.
Meliah said the organization has gotten good financial help from government and private funding. But looking toward 2021, he anticipates state cutbacks and resulting impacts to contracts with agencies.
So, it’s important to help those who need it right now.
“We focus on: what can we do today?” Meliah said.
“We work on getting through this moment. In February our leadership in Spokane met every day to look at what seemed to be coming. We were one day ahead. There would be an issue, then discussion on what to do. Then the next day it would come true.”
In this remarkable way the organization was able to more rapidly upgrade technology and advance new remote options for continuing services.
The office at 408 W. Poplar St. is open only by appointment, no walk-ins at this time. Meliah and some counselors work from home and in the office.
Everything was shuffled around pretty rapidly.
“We lost a support position early on. We have a counselor come in a couple times a week.
“On March 16 we started telehealth. We had everything ready. Our IT spent those months getting all this ready to go,” Meliah said. “There was a steep learning curve.”
Some of the learning was simply how to offer quality therapy over the phone or computer when therapist and client are used to in-person discussion. Everyone learned how to work remotely with phone calls and Zoom.
“It’s not perfect and there’s a different level of fatigue,” he said. But the transitions have worked well on an emergency basis.
The Walla Walla office has a handful of volunteers, 22 employees, with some staff working in the housing unit for veterans and disabled adults to help that vulnerable population.
“They are even more isolated now,” he said. “We call them, to provide a tiny social outlet. We provide service, bring food and help them connect with more services.”
Volunteer Chore is another service offered. This had to shift to outdoor assistance and grocery shopping and delivery instead of in-home activities. Clients again are seniors and disabled so the risk of possible exposure of clients and employees to COVID-19 was minimized.
Catholic Charities Walla Walla also provides shelter services for youth. The Loft, for ages 12-17, has been open and functioning this entire time. These young people are staying connected to services and in a safe place.
“We used to have time restrictions on their stay prior to COVID, now they can stay longer,” Meliah said.
With an uncertain future due to the pandemic plus an increase in need due to massive unemployment, as well as increased mental and emotional health needs, the focus is immediate.
“I don’t know when we pivot away from just functioning on a daily basis,” he said. “We see more active depression, anxiety and family stresses. In June we really saw it seemed to hit everybody that this isn’t going away and it may get worse.” Meliah stressed the importance of getting help to those in their homes, isolated and afraid. Community collaboration is crucial.
“We can’t solve this without doing it together. We have to learn to do things better,” he said. “We have great partnerships with schools and businesses and individuals.” People experiencing anxiety can get help to learn how to deal with onflicts and increase coping skills. “We are available to the community and we continue to serve,” Meliah said.