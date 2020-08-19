For those in cancer treatment, already stressed and with compromised immune systems, adding a pandemic can be a huge hurdle.
“Our patients have a treatment regimen; we had to keep that going,” said Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center Director Hall Grimes.
“We had some follow-up televisits. For chemo and labs, they have to come in anyway.”
The essential work such as this went on within the hospital.
“We’re doing great,” he said. Other hospital departments shut down, just like schools and businesses here and across the country.
“We have to treat these patients,” Grimes said. “The acute floors have to see patients…. Initially all patients had to come in through the front door. For a lot of them, it’s hard for them to come in. We lobbied hard for them to come in the side door. Now we have our own screening table. We’ve adapted to the rules of the hospital.”
Initially that meant just allowing patients in for treatment. Others would have to wait in the parking lot or come back to pick up their loved one.
“We lobbied to get our patients allowed a plus one. Those with dementia needed a plus one,” he said.
In the beginning, the protocol was to restrict everybody.
Nonessential services were canceled, and volunteers were sent home while everyone gained more information on COVID-19. As that information has come in, adjustments were made.
“It’s better to be able to loosen controls than tighten them,” Grimes said.
Even so, they take the mutli-faceted situation very seriously.
“We print off a list, those patients coming in for chemo, radiation. We ask all the COVID questions that are growing daily. Some will have a fever, from the chemo, we are able to discern that and identify what’s going on.”
They were always cleaning, when the pandemic first happened. Now, of course, they’re cleaning even more. Chairs and surfaces in the lobby are cleaned.
“We use this horrible sterilizer stuff on a regular basis. We’ve arranged the lobby for social distancing. We love our volunteers, they are absolutely the best,” Grimes said.
“They bring up lunch trays; they bring up the chemo. When they were gone, we had to do it. We had a lot of challenges and we met them head on. Patients are doing fine, the reason is the great staff here: the nurses, those up front.”
Staff and patients at the Cancer Center get to know each other. It’s more personal.
“We know them by sight,” Grimes said. “In the Emergency Department, you get in and get out. On the floor, you stay for four to five days. Our patients are here for the rest of their lives. It’s relational. We know our patients, and they rely on us to be calm.”
Part of the work includes keeping patients at ease. Staff at the center are people on a mission. They have special services for patients jokingly called “Special Ops” by the staff.
These include: social workers, navigators, rehab, occupational therapy to work with the patient.
“We come alongside them,” Grimes said. “As they journey through.”
He said they have about 40-45 employees. Most are nurses and about 14 volunteers.
“Our patients are immunocompromised. We are super protective of them. We love our patients. They become our family,” Grimes said. “We have terrific (Providence St. Mary Foundation) support, the special needs and equipment funds take care of our patients. They bought tires for a family that was driving from Waitsburg on bald tires. They’ve helped us be more successful.”
The Cancer Resource Center is open to help patients.
“Look good, feel better,” is the invaluable motto of that program.
Grimes would like to develop a wellness center to expand the focus on survivorship, expand on nutrition plans to help recovered patients stay well.