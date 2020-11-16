The Burbank branch of the Walla Walla County Rural Library District will host a virtual program series to assist young people in learning financial skills.
Caitlin Hunsaker, Burbank branch manager said the series targeted to teens and young adults will cover financial and life skills that are essential but generally not taught in school.
The first episode, scheduled for Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. via Zoom, will explore the importance of a budget, how to make one, the basics of cash flow and providing a budget template.
Hunsaker said she got the idea for the series from a conversation with a parent whose child had just moved out. They discussed the questions that arose in the process, including the concept of renters insurance and how to get it, as well as voiding a check.
“It’s a popular program,” Hunsaker said.
Many libraries across the country have put together workshops on the essential life skills that aren’t traditionally taught in school. The program is available for free.
“It’s not hard to find a lesson plan,” she said. “We will get input, then decide on the rest of the series. Maybe one on finding an apartment, maybe one on having a separate account to budget for making saving easier.”
A trial run in October helped to sharpen the program that will launch this month.
Library staff is seeing increasing interest in participation in the program. Recordings of the series will be available for those who want to catch up on missed sessions.
Hunsaker said the goal is to reduce the sheer amount of anxiety of these life challenges, never mind the pandemic.
“They really don’t even know the questions to ask,” she said of some participants.
“We want to ease that stress and foster competence. The program lends itself to a digital format.”