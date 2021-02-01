If a heartbreaking situation makes it necessary to surrender your beloved companion animal, there is now an option to transfer them directly to a loving home and not have them stay at the shelter.
That also means, if you’re looking for a new pet to cherish, you have another avenue to do that. Since there is no stay at the shelter, expenses are not passed on to the shelter.
The Humane Society has added a new interactive tool, Home to Home. This national program is available to help families with pets in the Walla Walla Valley and surrounding areas through the local website bluemt.home-home.org.
“It benefits all parties involved,” said Blue Mountain Humane Society Communications Coordinator Meghan Spracklen.
It will give pet owners who can no longer keep their pets the opportunity to find new homes without having to surrender them to the shelter. Pets, dogs, cats and others can go from one home right into another, which means less stress for them and their humans.
In addition, this offers potential new owners the opportunity to communicate directly with the current owners, providing firsthand information about the animals.
“The person giving up the animal gets to have some control, to meet and choose the one getting the animal,” Spracklen said.
People needing to rehome pets fill out a form, upload a picture and description to submit. For those seeking a pet, there is a search feature.
Home to Home is free, but there are some rules to the site, such as no money is allowed to exchange hands. It’s about providing a soft landing for pets whose families are in disarray. Communication, honest and forthright, is the focus. The submission must be approved by staff at BMHS, and that means the pet must be spayed or neutered.
“There has been a steady increase in owner surrenders over the past several years,” said BMHS Executive Director Sara Archer. “We see the immense stress people are under when they need to surrender their dogs or cats to us. As much as we think of our shelter is a happy place, it isn’t a home and can be stressful for the animals.
“The number one reason for surrendering pets is an unavoidable change in living situations. A perfect opportunity to use the Home to Home tool would be within the time frame of finding out relocation is necessary and the actual moving date. If the pet isn’t rehomed before the moving deadline, we can then coordinate surrender into shelter or foster care until the pet finds a new home.”
Local participation in the program is due to support from a Maddie’s Fund Grant, which covers the cost of the website and hosting for a year.