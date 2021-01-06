Preserving links to the past can offer insights into the paths taken to the present.
In Southeast Washington, the Blue Mountain Heritage Society is dedicated to keeping the area’s history intact.
Paula Moisio, president of the membership organization, said there are many places the society manages that exemplify the history of the area.
Among them:
- The 1900 Smith Hollow Country Schoolhouse, originally located eight miles north of Dayton, now located at 113 N. Front St. in Dayton
- The 1898 Dodge Quarantine Cabin, built for a soldier back from the Spanish-American War, now located on the schoolhouse property
- The Palus Artifact and Homestead Museum, featuring locally discovered artifacts as well as homestead and railroad items, at 426 E. Main Street in Dayton. The Columbia County Veterans display is there, too.
Another landmark the non-profit society helped to facilitate is the Sacajawea statue at First and Commercial streets in Dayton.
It also offers a collection of notebooks for people searching for information on family histories.
“The notebooks include abstracts, newspaper articles, pictures and other details about local families,” Moisio said.
The group also maintains in-depth information about the history of Columbia County veterans, from the Civil War up to the Iraq/Afghanistan conflicts, and partners with the local Frank E. Bauers American Legion Post 42 to display items relating to Columbia County history.
The society is focused and dedicated but has also endured challenges, such as the floods in February and COVID-19. Both have disrupted area communities in a big way, but the pandemic continues to interrupt services the Heritage Society offers.
“We were able to offer limited viewing opportunities in the late summer, early fall, but for the most part, we have not been able to open our doors,” Moisio said. “Because most of our volunteers are in the high risk age group, we were limited in what we could offer.”
Yet the challenges demonstrate why preserving history is important. There have been floods, fires and pandemics in the past and lessons learned can help deal with current difficulties — even if only to reassure people that great hardships can be overcome.
“Understanding the history of the area and knowing what our predecessors faced, help us to appreciate the area we are fortunate to call our home,” Moisio said.
“In communities across the nation, historic buildings and documents are destroyed without concern. Our disposable society tends to go with the philosophy of ‘out with the old and in with the new.’
“History also reminds us of different eras, challenges and lifestyles,” Moisio said. “Preserving the history of an area provides substance to a community and helps us to tell the story of our past.”