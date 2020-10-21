This year has brought many challenges to mental, emotional and physical health.
The pandemic continues to rush through the country, with shutdowns, cancellations and other types of adaptations to the crisis.
Combined with social unrest, hurricanes, Asian giant hornets and intermittent shortages of high-demand items, along with a presidential election, the tension can be overwhelming.
At Walla Walla’s Helpline, Executive Director Liz McDevitt asked her frontline staff members who speak directly with clients how they feel under the current conditions.
“I know a few of the calls I’ve gotten, folks feel like they need their food stamps more than ever and are thankful they have increased. Some were fearful they may be cut depending on who’s elected,” said Justin Jording, Helpline administrative manager.
“Adding to what Justin said, people have also been asking about the stimulus check,” said Celia Landa, client services manager for the nonprofit.
The money received earlier in the pandemic helped many clients catch up on bills and buy food. But with another round of help not likely to come until after the election, some feel their financial situations are “in limbo,” Landa said.
Helpline receptionist Elaine Simons said food services have helped folks rely on their next meal. But those with rent or utilities to pay are most worried.
For those who are in recovery from addictions, the emotional fallout from the pandemic and other 2020 crises, including the election, is a growing concern. At Trilogy Recovery Community, Executive Director Luis Rosales sees an increasing demand.
“The need for recovery support services from substance use disorder and misuse continues to be a major need,” he said.
The total number of individuals served in September was 43. Of those, 60%, 0r 26, were seen for individual recovery support and another 10, or 23%, needed family support.
The number of meetings in September was 82.
“These numbers are lower than what we normally serve,” Rosales said. “But due to COVID-19, we are still limited to one-on-one in-person meetings, while following safety COVID-19 specific protocols or telehealth meetings.
“We get calls weekly and are currently needing to turn peers towards other resources they may tap into until we are able to see more folks and restart our groups. Once Walla Walla County enters Phase 3, we will restart several of our groups once again, including family support groups in both English and Spanish and start two new SMART Recovery groups, one focused on youth and the other for adults.”
The Recovery Support Ally and Advocate is working with administration, staff and teachers welcoming students returning to the College Place High School campus and preparing to provide support to students in stress management due to going back to school during the pandemic.
“A few peers may bring up the political climate briefly in conversation, but more so highlight how COVID-19 has limited their ability to do things that help strengthen their sobriety” Rosales said.
“Things like participating in in-person 12-step mutual aid groups, the limitation of church group participation, not being able to do group leisure activities, not being able to do regular family gatherings, etc.”