Area Red Cross seeks more volunteers

The Central and Southeastern Washington region of the American Red Cross is in need of local volunteers for training before the 2020 wildfire season.
Preparations are underway for what could be an intense fire season due to growth of vegetation, or "fuels," because of heavy rains earlier this year.
Summer is also a time when needed blood donations slow down, according to Michele Roth, executive director of the local Red Cross. Responding to a "normal" emergency is challenging enough, but dealing with emergencies during a pandemic adds a whole new layer of difficulty and expense.
“So far, it’s been okay,” she said. “But we’re expecting a really busy wildfire season.”
The COVID-19 pandemic makes it problematic to send in volunteers from other parts of the country because it could expose more people to the virus.
“We want to build our force locally,” Roth said. “We will need more health screenings and need space to open up the shelter to keep everyone safe. It’s a whole new set of challenges.”
Social distancing means more room will be needed for shelter, more personnel required and it will cost more. And the volunteers are usually retired people, so they are most often in the higher-risk age groups.
“We want to build up our volunteer base and keep everyone safe,” Roth said.
Whenever the Red Cross is called in, the situation is severe. From house fires to wildfires to a desperate need for blood, the call for help is acute.
That means Red Cross training is intense, because of the seriousness of the emergencies requiring volunteers.
“You’re dealing with people in situations where they’re losing their home. So we provide a lot of training, and we have mental health professionals to help,” Roth said.
People can sign up for many types of volunteer work. The agency has a particular need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If that’s not possible, volunteers will open traditional shelters.
Volunteers are needed for reception, registration, meals, housing, information collection and other work. Medical personnel are needed such as nurses, nurse practitioners, emergency responders, doctors and certified nursing assistants.
A displaced family includes its companion animal members, so the Red Cross is seeking established partner organizations to shelter pets.
Blood donations are always needed to replenish the on-hand supply in hospitals.
“Blood shelf life is about 45 days. Right now, we’re doing well with need,” Roth said. “We encourage you to make and keep appointments. There’s a drop in the summer of donors. ... You can get on a schedule and donate every 56 days, about every two months.”
The Red Cross is now doing COVID-19 antibody tests for free for those donating blood.
Roth gives great praise to the Walla Walla team of volunteers who have helped out in many crises. It’s a very dedicated group but needs to be enlarged, she said.