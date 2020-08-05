Blue Mountain Humane Society continues to care for animals while weathering the pandemic.
But restrictions caused by the coronavirus created a hairy situation when it comes to the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser.
The annual Fall Furr Ball is crucial to the organization’s budget and operations. The Furr Ball originated about 15 years ago and has grown into a popular event, complete with a fun theme, live music, games and auctions.
“It’s our largest fundraiser, and it’s also the largest fundraiser in town, in terms of people attending,” said Marcus Frey, the Humane Society’s director of development.
Last year the event drew between 600 and 625 people, he said.
The 2020 pandemic and resulting difficulties caused abrupt changes for the operation, as it did with everyone else. This year the fundraiser will take place virtually, Oct. 17.
“It was quite the transition,” said Katelyn Reseck, the organization’s public relations manager. “It boiled down a year’s worth of planning. We saw the other fundraisers were being canceled. The Dog Jog was canceled.”
Time was passing, COVID-19 wasn’t, then the golf tournament was canceled. They needed to step in and find a way to hold the fall fundraiser somehow.
“It’s a huge fundraising event in the fall at the fairgrounds,” she said. “We had to take facets the community loves and transform them to a virtual space.”
Not willing to let the fundraiser disappear because of the crisis, the team started planning the event early in the spring. This required more ideas, technology and collaboration.
Frey and Reseck were joined by Whitman College student and special events intern Cassidy Nelson, along with volunteers, community and board members, to put the plans in place.
“A challenge was making the virtual event similar enough to the real one,” Frey said. But it still needs to be different enough because obviously this is a completely different environment.
It will be a livestream on YouTube. Watch party hosts will have meals from local restaurants and wines from Waterbrook Winery delivered to their homes. Virtual cocktails will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by the main program at 7 p.m. There will be online bidding for the auction, recorded messages, live games and instructions on how to participate.
Day-to-day shelter operations continue. Animals are still needing to be rescued, cared for and adopted. People dropping off animals they found are seen by appointment.
“We have a strong team. We need to be here, we still have animals coming in,” Frey said. They also partner with Blue Mountain Action Council and donate dog and cat food for families needing help for their animals.
“We have no volunteers in the building right now,” Frey said. “Those interested in volunteering can go to the website — it’s being redesigned — and go through the online orientation.” Volunteers will be needed for the virtual ball.
Activity at the shelter remains high.
“There’s never a dull moment, so we’re never bored,” he said. “We have a low amount of animals, very few dogs at the shelter,” Reseck said. “Initially we were worried about an uptick in surrenders due to the hysteria, but it didn’t happen. Now we have lots of kittens.”
Anticipation builds for the fall fundraiser as usual, this year maybe additionally because everything is so different and the Humane Society is responding so creatively.
“The community is excited, we’re excited, the restaurants are very supportive,” Reseck said.
For information go to bluemountainhumane.org