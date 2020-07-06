Annual camp transforms due to coronavirus concerns

Walla Walla Community Hospice’s Camp Amanda held each summer for children will not happen this year.
But, because grief for the loss of a loved one doesn’t stop because of current events, the caring staff and volunteers have come up with a solution in spite of COVID-19.
The healing event from July 23-25 is dubbed Pandemic Panda Weekend.
Volunteer and Camp Amanda Coordinator Luci Berg said, “In the future, we’ll remember this crazy time.”
In days to come 2020 will be the subject of many stories for future generations.
“We waited a long time to see if we could have camp,” Berg said. “We really wanted to but we had to re-evaluate. We decided: think of the parents. Who would send their child to camp? But grief doesn’t stop in a pandemic, it may actually be increasing.”
Organizers wanted to keep the tradition and its stable history going. “This would have been our 36th year, although one year, due to a fire, we had a one-day camp.
“It’s been a crazy year. We hold Camp Amanda at Camp Kiwanis. There’s a rickety old walking bridge,” she said. Of course, this being 2020, in the beginning of February the floods did an extreme amount of damage and that included the bridge.
“And this year the bridge couldn’t be rebuilt,” she said. “It’s symbolic, when they arrive at the camp (the kids walk carefully across the worn bridge.) On the way back they are running across.”
It shows how in less than three days at camp the grieving children have gained so much in confidence. The experience is powerful when children meet others in similar circumstances.
The ratio of counselors to children is one-on-one so they have plenty of attention. The maximum attendance is 30 children, so there are 30 counselors. Many past campers have become counselors.
Even though they had to cancel the camp this year, “We wanted to still do something for people in the community,” Berg said.
The weekend will begin July 23 with a fun night at the M-F Drive-In — movie to be announced.
“It’s free to all who come, first come, first served. We’ll give a small chat at the beginning about Camp Amanda. Friday we will have Virtual Videos on grief support. Tim Meliah and Connie Loomer, great actors, have recorded skits for the videos. We’re still in the planning process. Saturday, we’ll have a drive-through scavenger hunt in about five places. It will feature things that deal with death. We might stop at the hospital, at the Cancer Center or the cemetery.
“At each stop we will give them fun little things and they don’t have to get out of the car,” she said.
Information about do it yourself projects, like memory boxes, will also be available during the weekend.
Everything is open to the public except for the scavenger hunt.
There is an RSVP for the scavenger hunt with the number of people in the car and the number of children. This is so they have enough snacks, drinks and small gifts to go around.
They also need to know what loss the child is grieving, usually it’s a person, but this year pets are included.
“They’re going to look back and think ‘I participated in that,” she said.