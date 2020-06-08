The local office of Aging and Long Term Care has its doors closed, but like most who continue to adapt in this time of a pandemic, their operations have had to shift.
Lori Richert, the new local program coordinator with ALTC, started about two months ago, just in time for the coronavirus closures.
The office closed near the end of March. She had worked for ALTC as a case manager for quite awhile before assuming the local leadership role.
The organization handles case management for people receiving in-home care in the region, which is made up of eight counties.
It’s an income-based program, paid for by the state. Staff also provides directions and referrals for those trying find help for themselves or a loved one.
“We help clients consider care options,” Richert said. “We help them secure a caregiver. That helps them stay in their own homes. We also help them with finding the equipment they might need. We have another program, Health Home, not Home Health, that’s different.”
The focus for ALTC is on the client’s health and wellness. But it doesn’t stop there.
“We’re also a resource center for other things, like access to transportation, meals, help with navigating services,” she said.
Staff can help clients sort out their options and make referrals to sources of help they need.
“We also connect with SHIBA (Statewide Health Insurance Benefit Advisors) for those who are approaching Medicare,” Richert said.
The local ALTC office has about 13-14 employees, each now wearing many different hats. Partly because they have been so flexible, the organization has not lost any staff, Richert said.
But they are taking a lot of stringent precautions. The doors are closed to foot traffic, but employees are still in business helping those in need — in the office and available by phone.
“When somebody needs something, just call and we’ll make an appointment in the office,” Richert said. “We’re social workers. We’re acclimating. But we’re used to in-person visits and conversations.”
Now most of that is done over the phone.
“There’s not much face time with clients because many of them don‘t have the resources in today’s environment,” she said.
But people still need care, and those doing in-home visits need protective gear for safety.
“We monitor those helping clients to make sure we get them the PPE (person protective equipment) that’s needed. Now we have a lot more to do, not less. But we’ve saved the travel time because we don’t go see anyone.”
But everybody is missing personal contact.
“We’ve been staggering work schedules. Some work at home; I never do,” Richert said. “Earlier, later, to minimize who’s in the building.”
It’s a pretty high-stress line of work, and this was true even before the pandemic. But they have ways of dealing with it and moving forward.
“We’re coping with the situation,” she said. “We are talking with people about self care. We can pause, and we infuse humor. That’s the beauty of focusing on clients.”
Stress can be different for everyone.
“We haven’t had any clients pass away from COVID. We haven’t had to deal with that kind of loss. We’re very blessed. It’s been pretty strict here. In general, stress depends on personality. You can walk past 10 people, five are freaking out and five aren’t really concerned,” Richert said.
Now that routines are disrupted and everything is different, everyone is learning new ways of doing what used to be regular things.
“It’s all changed for quite a while, if not permanently,” she said.
“We’re here to help them access what’s available. We’re open, the phones can ring and we’ll figure out where to get them help. Call and get all the help they can.”