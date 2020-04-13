This is a tough time for the nonprofit Friends of Children of Walla Walla, which is marking 20 years of mentoring young people, pairing them with an adult friend to help them journey into adulthood.
Jim Byrnes is the organization’s executive director and now “chief cook and bottle washer,” he said, because of staff layoffs.
When asked how things are going, he said: “Not real good.”
The coronavirus crisis and resulting public health safety measures have made a serious impact here as it has everywhere. Staff members have been laid off, and the main fundraising event of the year — the springtime Breakfast With Friends — had to be postponed until fall.
That key springtime event provides the majority of funding to keep the organization afloat for the rest of the year. Obviously, this year is different.
“We have enough capital for a little while,” Byrnes said.
He’s applied for the Paycheck Protection Program from the government through the Small Business Association.
It’s looking like an “incredibly slow SBA loan. They are inundated,” he said.
Everything has slowed down. “Because the kids aren’t in school, our mentoring program is at a standstill.”
Not wanting to stop working to connect with young people and keep the organization running, the natural thing was to move online, with virtual meetings and mentoring.
“We had our first board meeting by Zoom a little while ago. I had taught online at the University of Phoenix, so it wasn’t a problem for me and went real well,” he said.
The next step is telementoring and other ways to stay connected while isolated.
Byrnes credits great partnerships with the local school districts and colleges, with volunteers helping in telementoring in many ways.
Also, adult friends can text a note to their young friend to the office and it will be printed and mailed out to the child.
Helpers from Walla Walla University are working on the organization’s new website to expedite its move online.
For households, businesses and nonprofits, the cessation of activity was sudden and extreme.
“Everything just came to a grinding halt in four days,” Byrnes said.
“We need people to donate. Everybody is going through the same thing. I’d like to bring our folks back. Everything will be up and running by late August, hopefully. Everyone’s looking for dollars right now.”
Basically, he believes the health crisis will be resolved, hopefully sooner rather than later.
“We’re optimistic. We’ll get through this,” he said.