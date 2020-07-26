Visitors to Kirkman House Museum are often puzzled as to why our mansion seems to be on its own.
The surrounding homes are modest, smaller and more recent. In fact, the Kirkman mansion was just one of four large, gracious homes to be built in the Kirkman neighborhood in the 1880s.
Within 10 years, three other elegant houses were built within a stone’s throw of the Kirkmans; they were ornate, many-storied and housed wealthy families.
Like the Kirkman home they were designed by the same architect. Unlike the Kirkman mansion, the other three were demolished, were replaced with gas stations and are now parking lots.
F. P. Allen was the go-to architect in the 1880s. He designed the Kirkmans’ home on Colville and Cherry, and he was hired that same year to design a house just south of the Kirkmans at Colville and Rose.
Thomas Quinn, who maintained the long-lived saddle and harness shop on Main, built 105 N. Colville with his wife, Clara. An early photograph shows the Quinn mansion — a charming frame house in the Queen Anne style.
In addition to being close neighbors of the Kirkmans, the Quinns were also good friends. On New Year’s Eve in 1883 the Statesman Society News requested that friends of both the Quinn and Kirkman families should call at the Kirkmans’ home.
When Dr. N. G. Blalock built his home in 1881, he contracted with F. P. Allen to do the design. The location was 209 N. Second on the west side of the street on the block between Rose and Sumach.
Dr. Blalock’s was a grand home; its style was Queen Anne too, but with a distinctive mansard
roof.
The newspaper stated that it would cost $10,000. By 1889, Dr. Blalock had sold his house to John Dooley, the business partner of William Kirkman. It may have been Mr. Dooley’s recent marriage to the young Frances (Frankie) Bracken that prompted this bachelor in his forties to acquire such a grand home for his bride.
The last of the four fine F. P. Allen houses was built in 1884 by Harrison Hungate, a successful farmer, on the northeast corner of Rose and Sumach. The Hungate home was similar to that of the Quinns and Blalocks in size, but received much more newspaper attention while it was being built. The Statesman described in great detail the craftsmen and merchants involved. Readers learned that there was a bathroom on each floor, and there were skylights of colored glass. The plans drawn and signed by F. P. Allen are housed at Whitman College Archives.
What happened to these three mansions? The first of the threesome to be built was the first to go. By the early 1930s the Marcus Whitman Hotel had been erected and dwarfed the Blalock/Dooley home that had housed the families of two prominent citizens for over 50 years.
John Dooley’s widow, Frankie, moved out of the home with her second husband, and by 1937 the home had been razed and Pacific Continental Grain Co. had a building at its address.
A 1940 downtown map shows Signal Service Station next to the grain company, occupying more of the lot where the Dooley home had stood. The service station is gone now, and its lot provides parking space for Marcus Whitman Hotel guests.
The Quinn mansion was the next to be torn down just a few years after Thomas Quinn’s widow, Clara, died in 1933.
Her home was listed as housing some lodgers in 1935, but by 1937 it was listed as vacant in the city directory.
In 1940, one could buy a new Ford at Teague Motors and cross Rose to fill up the tank at the Shell Service Station, which occupied the lot of the former elegant home. The service station was gone by 1950, and Teague motors took over the service station space, using it as a lot for their autos.
Until recently there were still cars for sale parked on the lot, but it is vacant today.
Three of the four Hungate daughters remained unmarried and lived in the family home until the last one, Lulu, died in 1951 and the historic home was left vacant.
In December of 1953 the newspaper featured a photo of the Hungate home with the caption: Scheduled To Go. It would be replaced by “business development,” the article stated, and by 1954 Warren’s Conoco was pumping gas at the site where the stately mansion had stood. That Conoco station is no longer there and the lot is — you guessed it — a parking lot.
Kirkman House is the only mansion of the four designed by F. P. Allen in the 1880s that stands today.
The other three have been gone a long time, but revisiting their history and viewing what their razing left behind confirms what Joni Mitchell said in her 1970s song:
“Don’t it always seem to go; you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.”
Why do we continue to tear down what is irreplaceable, only to “pave paradise and put up a parking lot?”