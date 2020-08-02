The sun climbs over the Blue Mountains with a promise of another July day as hot as the inside of a pottery kiln.
To beat the heat, for a break from months of COVID-19 quarantine, I grab a snack, some ice water and head up the South Fork of the Walla Walla River.
Breakfast can wait.
The only traffic on the South Fork road is wild birds. I brake for wild turkey and quail families, short-legged chicks doing their best roadrunner imitation.
My favorite trail, the one upstream from Harris Park, washed out in the February flood.
Just downstream from Harris Park, however, another trail climbs the cliffs on the north side of the river.
This trail captivates my imagination, so I give it a go, despite the first stretch looking like a beaver slide.
I park by the bridge, another flood victim and since renovated to one lane, grab my hat, pack and head out.
The first 30 feet of trail is straight up.
Then, however, the trail becomes more manageable as it emerges from the woods and climbs to a perch high above the river, where rapids provide the background music.
It’s cool in the 7 o’clock hour. Most of the north-side trail remains in shadows while sunlight parches the south-side peaks.
A cool breeze wafts around the basalt ramparts as the trail hangs precariously above a several hundred foot drop to the river.
The trail is not for the faint of heart, or those with a fear of heights.
It’s an ankle twisting, shoe sliding, check your health insurance event.
Occasionally, you’ll walk along with one foot well below the other on the ungraded goat path.
Even on a Sunday, at this early hour I have the trail to myself.
No cougars. No badgers.No people.
I’ve brought a mask along in case I can’t social distance (6 feet or more from other people is recommended during the pandemic).
The mask, however, stays in my pocket, and I enjoy the solitude.
At one point, high above Harris Park campsites waking for the day, I find a bench. I sit and take in the panoramic view up and down river.
Rested up, I continue on a trail more suited for mountain goats than for people.
Eventually the trail enters ponderosa pine forest, with views to the river or to basalt escarpments far above.
I turn around when I come to a slip-sliding, sidehill scrambling part of the trail.
No need to be a hero.
I decide to save the east end of the trail for a future outing when I have more time to explore.
On the hike back downriver, the sun has turned on the oven for the day.
Not wanting to be part of its baked Sunday dinner, I make good time while taking in the grand scene.
The hillsides are late-summer gold, the draws cool green forest, as the sun chases away the shadows.
I enter deep forest again — and welcome shade — and make my way back to the car.
The last 30 feet to the trailhead is land skiing.
Less nimble than I once was, recovering from several surgeries this year, I gingerly make my toe-jamming, knee-grinding way down to the road.
The north-side trail is not for everyone. Many who value their tendons and toes might want more civilized entertainment, or at least a flatter walking path.
Still, it’s a good option close to town for those waiting for the more popular trail above Harris Park to get its post-flood facelift.
Jeff Petersen can be reached at jeffpetersen@wwub.com or 509-526-8363.