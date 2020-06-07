This is part three of a three-part series
There had been 91 new cases in two days before November 11, the day the war was officially over. Lyman’s diary gives a stirring account: “The wail of the fire siren at midnight signals that the war ends. I dress hastily and go into town. Town wildly celebrating. Celebration kept up till about 1:30. Hard to realize that it is all over. And hard to return to the humdrum of life.”
By November 13 the schools had re-opened and started to discuss options for making up lost academic time. Local theaters were allowed to open, the Liberty Theater advertising: “The flu has flew and Liberty comes up smiling with the best all-fun shows it has been our pleasure to offer in many a day.” Not everyone was comfortable with the opening. Local respected physician, Dr. Cropp, and the editor of the Walla Walla Bulletin, J. G. Kelly, were concerned with the lack of a strict policy to quarantine influenza cases, which were still appearing everyday. Mr. Kelly even wrote to Governor Lister criticizing the way the state had handled inconsistent reporting of cases and lax quarantine procedures. Mr. Kelly stated that the influenza situation had been “bungled” and asked that the governor give stricter regulations his “earnest consideration.” (J. G. Kelly was probably not trying to be humorous in his request though Governor Lister’s first name happened to be Earnest.) Mr. Kelly was insistent that laws go into effect which would punish doctors who did not report cases and that required quarantine of infected persons.
Less than two weeks after the “lid” was lifted on closures, it was put back on due to many new cases of flu and the death of a Whitman College student. Thanksgiving was a quiet day with no church services and a football game was canceled. November had been eventful and stressful, but there was another month of crisis ahead.
December 1 the Red Cross made a front page plea in the Union newspaper asking for help with flu cases in local homes. “The situation is desperate...In many families everyone is sick and people are needed to build fires, do housework and help in any way.” Crucial for providing up to date influenza information, the Union and Walla Walla Bulletin had to ask for patience on the part of the public as so many of their workers were too ill to deliver newspapers.
The December 4 Walla Walla Bulletin announced that half of the inmates of the prison had the flu and it was closed to visitors. Because the penitentiary hospital was full, the Tailor Shop had to be made up to provide more beds. Ten prisoners died in a space of three days; the final death count was 17. Employees were infected also; the director of the penitentiary band died. The crisis at the prison was described as over only when there were no new cases and it was assumed that most everyone had had it.
Since more deaths were occurring, the second ban on public gatherings continued. December 20 was set as a decision day. If at noon it was determined that the situation was improved, the “lid” would be lifted. If worse, even stores would be required to close. The regulations were eased. In time for Christmas churches were allowed to open, although there was to be no singing. Dr. Cropp and J. G Kelly must have been gratified that the City Commissioners announced on Dec 24 that:
“All cases of the flu in Walla Walla will from now on be quarantined in the fullest sense of the word...and any dereliction on the part of physicians reporting flu cases will be condemned in the severest terms.”
If the quarantine was not strictly enforced, the Commissioners stated, the county board would issue an order closing up all businesses in the city until the flu situation was beyond the danger mark.
When the schools opened after Christmas, parents were comforted by the fact that masks, closures and quarantines appeared to have been effective and there had been only four new cases for the week. The Union claimed that “physicians believe that the epidemic is fast becoming a thing of the past.” The worst was over but there were waves of this strain of influenza that reappeared in Walla Walla into 1919. Chester Maxey, former president of Whitman College and mayor of Walla Walla, recalled that as a young man he had influenza in April of 1919.
Due to inaccurate record keeping, it is difficult to state a final death count. According to death certificates researched by our county health department 114 people died of influenza September 30 1918-May 30 1919.
Many of our citizens died. Many more had been ill with no effective remedies for their suffering. The three months of severely curtailed business, education and socializing were hard on Walla Walla. It is likely that Walla Wallans got back to what Lyman called the “hum-drum” with a deep appreciation for just being alive and having survived a trying time.