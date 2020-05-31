This is part two of a three-part series
By Oct. 10, 16 small towns in the state were imposing strict regulations on public gatherings due to influenza.
Dr. Vanderpool attributed the fact that in mid-October there were no new Walla Walla cases to willingness by the public to accept “Churchless Sunday,” closed theaters, halted construction work and shuttered schools. He said there was no plan to lift stringent regulations until it was certain the danger was passed. Dayton closed up after five cases surfaced there.
Though there were still no deaths on the campus, the students and faculty at Whitman College were saddened to hear of the death of Frances Emery Stuart, the vocal director of Whitman Conservatory. She had left Walla Walla to care for her father, who also died of the flu. And the day after Miss Stuart’s death was reported, influenza took the life of a Walla Walla boy at Camp Lewis.
Statistics for cases of flu and resulting deaths were not reliable. As there was no test to prove that a patient had the virus, a physician had to rely on symptoms for diagnosis. Doctors were required to report cases and deaths to health officer Dr. Vanderpool, but he suspected that only one in three or four deaths were actually reported, making the death rate from flu higher than was publicized.
The Pioneer expressed relief that no one at Whitman had yet “been a victim of the dread disease that is sweeping over our entire country,” and related that “at Gonzaga there were 60 cases with deaths among the faculty and as well among students.”
Another article in the same issue regretted the lack of social life at Whitman, but maintained that “keeping Whitman free from disaster is far finer than frolicking carelessly at the risk of an entire institution.”
Oct. 31 the Walla Walla Bulletin announced there had been six deaths to date in the county and 112 cases. The paper noted the flu was “raging” in College Place, Gardena and Wallula. Four cases had been reported in Dixie, but none in Waitsburg or Prescott.
The same article listed the names of everyone in the county who had contracted the flu. The Walla Walla list gave ages, addresses and the number of others in the household who had been exposed. The youngest was 6 months, and her 21-year-old mother had it too. The oldest was 60.
Four siblings in one household were afflicted — ages 2, 4, 6 and 7.
There was a priest and four nurses. One of the nurses had died. Her name was Mamie McNicholas. She was infected caring for her friend, a fellow nurse who got the flu from a victim she had been treating. Mamie was 26 years old, had just joined the Red Cross, and planned to leave for service Nov. 1.
Citizens began to lose patience with curtailed activities. The school district reported the flu was costing them $600 a day. Although there had been a recently passed city ordinance that all wooden sidewalks downtown be replaced with cement, regulations now prohibited all construction, frustrating workers and pedestrians.
The “showmen,” proprietors of local theaters, had been cheerfully cooperative with the first orders to close but now complained about loss of income.
The health boards of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and California called for an order to prevent passengers from traveling on trains in their states, “unless the business was imperative.”
At Whitman College, the gymnasium was converted into a dorm for local female students, who were willing to be locked down on campus rather than miss their classes. Mrs. Borleske was appointed their housemother and roused them from their cots in the morning with a single alarm clock. Some of the girls said later that even during those anxious times they felt staying on campus was comforting, and it was their only opportunity to experience dorm life.
There was a big change on Nov. 3 when regulations were passed by the State Board of Health that included the mandatory wearing of masks. All persons must wear masks of “good and sufficient gauze,” the order stated, and the mask’s dimensions were specified.
Citizens had to be masked on street cars, in cabs and on the streets. Masks had to be worn in corridors, lobbies and hallways of offices, hotels and lodging houses. Both proprietors and customers of stores had to be masked.
In restaurants, waiters had to wear masks although the customers did not. Shopping or dining could not have been that pleasant. The order specified that stores and restaurants had to keep their doors wide open to provide for adequate ventilation — and it was November!
Despite the reports of 24 new cases of flu the day after the mask regulation went into effect, there were some in Walla Walla who refused to wear one. Two maskless attorneys were arrested and handled their own defense. The masks curtailed their personal liberty, they claimed. They were acquitted by a sympathetic jury, despite an alarming increase in the number of cases just two days before.
Next week: 1918 flu in Walla Walla: Shutdowns, stricter measures, an end in sight.