Walla Walla Public Schools has a new technology director.
The district officially hired Keith Ross at its May 4 board meeting to replace Sergio Razo, who has accepted a job in the Seattle area.
Ross comes to Walla Walla from the Wahluke School District in Matawa, where he is the technology director.
Ross said he feels the job as technology director of a school district has changed during the pandemic.
“Technology in schools has vastly changed over the past year,” he said. “Technology has become more than just that tool to help schools along, and perhaps babysit a kid in worst case scenarios. It’s become a main access to education for the kids.”
Ross said he doesn’t want to see technology take a step back once the pandemic ends. He said he’d like to see schools continue to push forward with how they use it to enhance learning.
“I think the goal is to not now allow it to snap back to what it was,” Ross said. “Instead, we need to build on what we learned over the last year and continue that growth. I think this position is going to largely lead that movement.”
In a press release from the district, Superintendent Wade Smith said Ross is a good fit for the Walla Walla Public Schools.
“Keith’s resume, commitment to customer-service and leadership qualities are impressive,” said Dr. Smith. “His references spoke resoundingly to these strengths, making him the ideal fit to join our district and community as he assumes leadership of our innovative technology department.”