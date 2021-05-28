School for students across Washington state will be closer to normal next school year than it has been this year. That much is known.
Hybrid schedules and full-time distance learning won’t be allowed to be a district’s main offering anymore. Full-time in-classroom education will required to be offered to all students of all grades.
One tool that could make this safer is vaccinations. That’s what state officials have been telling districts.
Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has said that he “strongly encourages” all eligible students to get vaccinated.
To that end, the OSPI and the Washington Department of Health has encouraged school districts to work with their local health departments to help those who want to get vaccinated to do so.
WWPS has done this, and is continuing its vaccine clinics at schools, offering the two-shot Pfizer vaccine to adults and children 12 and older, and the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine to adults 18 and older.
Vaccines won’t be required in Washington’s public schools this year. Reykdal said requiring them would involve a time consuming process and that the state is “far away from that happening”
WWPS Superintendent Wade Smith the vaccine clinics are aimed to allow families that want to have their students vaccinated to be able to do so.
“We’re simply complying with OSPI’s instructions that we permit vaccination clinics to occur in partnership with our county health officials,” Smith said, adding that parental permission is required for all students under 18.
“There was a need out there and hopefully we helped fulfill that need,” Smith said.
With first-shot clinics finished at Walla Walla and Lincoln high schools as well as Pioneer and Garrison middle schools — and second-dose clinics being scheduled — WWPS Director of Health Services Amy Ruff said 626 students have started the vaccine.
This breaks down to 326 at Walla Walla High School, 24 Lincoln High School, 115 Pioneer Middle School and 161 at Garrison Middle School.
While these students don’t represent a large percentage of their schools — Ruff pointed out that each middle school has over 600 students — these numbers aren’t representative of every student who is vaccinated, rather, just those who were vaccinated in the WWPS clinics.
Ruff said she sees every person who gets vaccinated as a win.
“It’s not a huge percentage, but the health department’s view is, ‘Any shot in any arm is better than we were,’” Ruff said.
Ruff also said she hopes teachers who haven’t gotten vaccinated yet will take this chance to do so.
“Teachers being vaccinated is important because they are at a higher risk,” Ruff said. “So we really want out teachers to be vaccinated, and anyone really who is eligible. We want to remove those barriers and get them educated so that they don’t have that hesitancy to be vaccinated.”
Smith said WWPS will be able to comply with the OSPI’s mandate that schools reopen for full days for all students because of added language to the social distancing policy.
While the policy for this school year requires students to stay three feet from each other in the classroom, and six feet apart other places, guidance for next year adds the words “to the greatest extent possible.”
Guidance also said an inability to seat students three feet apart in classrooms must not be used as a reason not to offer full-day instruction.
Smith said this means high schoolers will be able to return to full days this fall. WWPS high school students are in a hybrid schedule this spring. K-8 students are in-person full time.
“At the high school campus, looking at some of the smaller classrooms, we simply couldn’t fit in those kids at three feet,” Smith said. “Now that we are allowed some flexibility, it will allow us to bring everyone back full-time next fall … In some classrooms, three feet won’t be a problem. But in some of the smaller ones, it might have to be a little less than three feet.”
The latest rules from the OSPI for fall, which were released on May 21, still require masks to be worn.
Smith said the district has no choice but to abide by that rule.
“Those are measures that districts really have no control over,” Smith said. “Those are coming from the state. So when it comes to mask wearing, that will be up to them to determine … We are required to comply with their mandates.”
Ruff said there is some level of confusion because the state has relaxed mask mandates in some settings.
“But that’s not the case in school,” she said.