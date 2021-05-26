A recent survey says 20% of Walla Walla Public School students struggled academically during the pandemic. The school board plans to spend $4 million of its $14 million of federal recovery funds to help them catch up.
The plan includes summer learning, smaller class sizes, and hiring 20 new teachers plus additional counselors and intervention specialists.
With distance learning used during much of the 2020-21 school year, most students only spent a few months in school buildings this year. To make up for this, the school district created summer programing that leaders hope will keep students engaged throughout the summer.
Brent Cummings, the director of the district’s 21st Century after school program was assigned to develop the program as the district’s new director of supplemental learning and support.
The program, called Summer Sol, includes a morning session for students identified by teachers as needing assistance in reading or math.
Afterward, students will take part in hands-on activities, such as gardening, music, theater and art.
Smith said over 1,000 students have already signed up to participate.
The plan also includes moves during 2021-22 school year such as reducing class size and adding additional counselors and intervention specialists.
Smith told the board that 20 new teachers will be hired across the district’s schools to help the reduction of class sizes.
The plan also aims to address social and emotional learning issues at the district by such steps as ensuring every elementary school has a certified counselor, forming social and emotional learning teams at each building and establishing a home visiting program at each school.
The district will also hire an additional counselor at each middle school and a bilingual counselor at Lincoln High School.
“As we move into the fall, students and families will have access to increased counseling support, enhanced family outreach and engagement, smaller class sizes, more social and emotional support for students, and targeted support for our most fragile learners, to name a few,” Smith said.
The plan was approved after Erich Bolz from the Center for Educational Effectiveness reviewed recent survey results with the school board.
While some results were positive, the data shows that about 20% of students struggled during the pandemic and will need additional help to catch up.
Bolz’s report on the Educational Effectiveness Survey showed improved results this year in areas such as clear and shared focus, high standards and expectations, parent and community involvement and supportive learning environments.
The plan was officially approved Tuesday, May 18 when the school board voted 4-0 to pass it. Board member Sam Wells was absent.
Superintendent Wade Smith recommended the plan and said it focuses on students.
“The school board and district leadership have worked extremely hard to center the plan around student, parent and faculty input and need,” Smith said. "For example, our comprehensive Summer Sol program features rich and engaging opportunities for students across all of our campuses, leveraging community partners like the YMCA and City Parks and Rec.”
The meeting was held in-person for just the second time since the pandemic began. The meeting was held at Edison Elementary School, rather than the administration building, to maintain social distancing.
WWPS administrative assistant Susie Golden said 68 people where at the meeting, including the board members and district staff. She said they had the capacity to seat 400 people.