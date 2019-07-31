LOWDEN — A Hermiston woman was injured this morning on U.S. Highway 12 near Lowden when the pickup she was riding in was rear-ended while stopped for traffic in a construction zone.
Robin J. McGaffey, 56, of Pasco, was driving west in her 2016 Ford Focus at 7:53 a.m. when she struck a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Ramon Gutierrez, 58, of College Place, with passenger Shannon L. Tucker, 43, of Hermiston. The Silverado then struck a 2018 Subaru Outback, driven by Lonnie C. Ferguson, 75, of Walla Walla, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Silverado and Outback were stopped in a construction zone, according to WSP.
Tucker was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for her injuries. The others involved in the crash were uninjured. The Focus and Silverado were totaled and impounded. The Outback was driven from the scene. Drugs or alcohol didn’t appear to be involved, according to State Patrol.
McGaffey was charged with second-degree negligent driving, WSP reported.