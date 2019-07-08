DAYTON — A Lewiston woman and her young passenger were injured Sunday night when their Toyota Prius station wagon struck an embankment and rolled north of Dayton.
Christeena E. Miller, 48, and the child were taken to Dayton General Hospital after the collision on eastbound U.S. Highway 12, about 9 miles north of Dayton. Miller was treated and released, according to a hospital spokeswoman. The car was totaled and towed from the scene, according to a release from the Washington State Patrol.
The cause is under investigation.