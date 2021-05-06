Whitman College will require students to get a COVID-19 vaccine before arriving on campus this fall. Walla Walla University and Walla Walla Community College will not.
Whitman joins schools such as Washington State University and the University of Washington in issuing such a mandate.
The requirement was announced by Whitman College President Kathy Murray in late April.
“Our goal is to be back in person in the fall with a Whitman experience that is as close to 'normal’ as possible,” Murray said to students. “That means in-person classes, normal living and dining, lots of campus activities, athletics competition, music events, plays, field trips and no quarantine requirement after travel.”
She also said the school plans on pre-pandemic capacity in dorms, if allowed by state regulations at the time.
This, she said, is only possible if students are vaccinated.
“As such, proof of COVID vaccination will be required for all students in order for them to return in the fall,” she said.
Walla Walla University spokesperson Aaron Nakamura confirmed to the U-B on Wednesday, May 5, that WWU will not be issuing such a requirement.
“While we have been strongly encouraging students, staff and faculty to get vaccinated, we are not requiring vaccination for their enrollment or attendance at Walla Walla University for fall 2021 at this time,” he said.
Walla Walla Community College President Chad Hickox also said his school isn’t requiring the vaccine, but said some students in certain programs might have to get it due to other organizations’ policies.
“Other places – like hospitals or clinics – may require our students or staff to be vaccinated if they work directly with patients, which is the case for many of our nursing students and faculty who are in clinical settings out in the communities,” Hickox said. “In general, though, we are not currently requiring students or employees to be vaccinated.”
He did leave open the possibility that could change in the future.
“Like our fellow community and technical colleges around the state and the nation, we are continuing to monitor developments and stay in close contact with our local and state health departments,” Hickox said. “We may alter our approach in the future if cases spike or we are mandated to require vaccinations, but so far, we have been pleased that our proactive work has resulted in few COVID-19 outbreaks.”