Paving has begun on the east side of Plaza Way between state Route 125 and Tietan Street.
Walla Walla County officials have asked drivers to be patient at all road construction sites. There have reportedly been a number of instances where flaggers have been put in danger from drivers disobeying temporary road signs.
Public Works director Tony Garcia told county commissioners in an update on Monday, June 14, “safety of our employees is a top priority." Commission chair Greg Tompkins noted not obeying signs or directions from flaggers can earn scofflaws a ticket.
Plaza Way is open for one-lane southbound travel only on the west side of the street during daytime hours. Both lanes of the road are closed 7 p.m. to 6 a.m weekdays.
When paving on the east side is completed and temporary striping is added, the construction plan is to move the southbound traffic over to the east side of Plaza Way. This will allow crews to begin processing the west side of the street and complete the same paving work as the east side. City engineer Neal Chavre predicts this work will last through most of this week.
Walla Walla Valley Transit released an alert Monday, June 14 that the route five bus will be unable to go to the Plaza Safeway stop due to construction.