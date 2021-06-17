June represents a month dedicated to forming a culture of celebration, recognition and support of the LGBTQ+ community. Walla Walla’s Triple Point program of the Children’s Home Society, a nonprofit that serves youth and families, transforms these values into action through their weekly group meetings for LGBTQ+ youth ages 13-18.
Triple Point offers this community of teens the opportunity to build support, friendship and community between one another through discussing their identities, lives, and school, and participating in activities together.
Triple Point has stopped meeting in-person due to COVID-19, but they have found creative ways to continue to support their youth even through a pandemic.
The program facilitated what they called “goodie-bag drop-ins” during which a couple of youth would show up to the office, pick up their goodie bag, and check in with group leaders.
“That kind of support is even more necessary when they’re stuck at home, and if they don’t have great home environments, that’s really tough,” Triple Point facilitator Olivia Bell said.
Now the program is meeting virtually, making group meetings more accessible to youth who were unable to attend in person even before the pandemic began.
For Pride Month 2021, Triple Point works to bring awareness to LGBTQ+ history and education on their Facebook page while fundraising to subsidize their program.
Triple point will be advertising their efforts and ways to get involved at the 2021 Pride block party on June 26th at The Ink from 5-8 p.m.
It will be a family friendly event with food trucks, other booths, and LGBTQ+ performing artists.
To further their outreach and maintain funds for their program this month, Triple Point has partnered with local winery The Walls.
“The Walls wanted to celebrate Pride by collaborating with a local organization working with the LGBTQ+ community. It was important to not only highlight our own support of pride and the LGBTQ+ community, but to help bring focus to an often invisible population in Walla Walla and an organization working to create a safe space for these young LGBTQ+ individuals,” Kathryn Padberg, Director of Retail Sales at The Walls, said.
Triple Point used to be funded by grants which have since been reallocated to programs with fewer resources.
It relies on donations and fundraisers to help supply food and other other resources associated with weekly meetings. Funding is also used to provide youth with games, LGBTQ+ merchandise, and educational opportunities like touring colleges.
“Finding those funds anywhere is always a great opportunity,” Bell said.
Other ways to get involved with Triple Point and support their work, during Pride and year-round, include volunteering and donating directly to the organization, she said.
By the fall, the program hopes their weekly meetings will move to a hybrid model where youth can attend either in person or virtually.
Triple Point originated in Vancouver, Washington and has established two other locations in Wenatchee and Walla Walla since.