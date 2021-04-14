The days of hybrid learning are coming to an end for Walla Walla Public Schools’ elementary and middle school students. April 26 has been set as the day these students will return to a full in-person schedule.
“Schools will begin communicating and coordinating with families today via flyers being sent home with elementary students, mailings for middle school students and school messenger calls this evening,” Superintendent Wade Smith in a Wednesday, April 14 release.
This move does not affect high school students, who will remain in a hybrid schedule for the remainder of the school year.
The district will continue to provide the “grab and go” bagged lunches that it used during distance learning and the hybrid schedule. Alternatively, students may bring lunches from home.
“We will do everything in our power to ensure a smooth, safe and successful transition,” Smith said in the release. “We appreciate the support of our families, students, staff and community as we crest this significant milestone of the pandemic.”
Start and end times for elementary and middle school students will return to what they were prior to March 2020 schools closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elementary students will attend school from 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. with a 1:40 p.m. early release on Wednesdays.
Middle schoolers will attend school from 8:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a 2:30 p.m. early release on Wednesdays.