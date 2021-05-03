The 2021 Walla Walla Public Schools honorees for the Graduates of Distinction program have been named: Elizabeth “Libby” Frazier, Walla Walla High School Class of 1973; Judith Ann Huntington, Class of 1964; Garth Lindsey, Class of 1962; Mike Monahan; Class of 1960, Allison Bingham, Ph.D.; Class of 1977, and Kathy Covey; Class of 1973.
A reception will be from 4-5:30 p.m. June 7 in The Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center, 6 N. Rose St. Seating will be limited because of COVID-19 restrictions. To attend, contact Susie Golden at sgolden@wwps.org or 509-526-6715. The honorees will talk about their careers and who helped shape their lives during their school years.
This is the highest honor bestowed by the district, said Mark Higgins in a release. "The individuals have distinguished themselves in their communities and careers, and they continue to bring honor to the district," he said.