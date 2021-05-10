For the first time in over a year, the Walla Walla Public Library opened its doors to the public on Monday, May 3.
The library, which had been open for curbside pick up, now allows up to 25 visitors at a time.
Walla Walla County is in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen the state. Phase 3 allows libraries to open to up to 50% capacity.
Library staff, however, have decided to limit capacity even further.
Full capacity of the library is 228, including staff. Since staff were unsure what the demand would after a year of being closed, they chose to set a lower limit.
“We decided to start with 25 people in the building, not counting staff, just to make sure that with the new safety procedures in place, we could manage everything safely,” librarian Alexis Rodegerdts said.
Visitors are able to browse for books and use computers. Most couches and chairs have been covered and are not available.
Visits are also limited to one hour per person. Each person is given a timer when they enter.
So far, the limitations have not been an issue. Rodegerdts said that as of Thursday, May 7, there had not been 25 people in the building at once.
“We haven’t met our limit yet,” Rodegerdts said.
Library director Erin Wells was monitoring the number of visits during the first week, and noting what areas of the library were being utilized.
The computers available for use are connected to the internet. In an age where internet access is required to do things such as applying for jobs, Wells thought the computers could be in large demand.
“That hasn’t happened as much as we thought,” Wells said. “We thought we’d have more people. But, we do have Wi-Fi available 24 hours a day around the building, and I think that may have been used too.”
Visitors on May 7 had a variety of reasons for dropping by the library.
Alcencia Munio and Kaleb Hastings were waiting in front of the building before it opened so that Munio, who recently moved to the area, could pick up a library card. The two then browsed for books.
Another woman dropped by just to use a printer to print a document from her phone.
In the children’s section, 10-year-old Hannah Schroeder was searching for books with her siblings, Simeon, 6, and Bekah, 5.
They were accompanied by Becky Dodge — also known as grandma — who was visiting from Boise, Idaho.
“They are happy to be at the library again,” Dodge said of her grandchildren. “They have utilized the curbside pickup a lot, but it’s not the same thing.”
Hannah agreed.
“I like to wander around and see all the good books there are,” Hannah said, adding that her favorite books are the “Wingfeather Saga” series by Andrew Peterson.
Wells said while the opening has started slowly, she’s happy to have people in the building again.
“We love seeing the families come in that we haven’t seen in a long time,” Wells said. “It was so quiet for so long. I’m happy to have people back because it wasn’t something we were used to, even after a year, to come in here and it be so quiet.”
The library is open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Curbside service is still available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.