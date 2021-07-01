The city of Walla Walla is asking residents to please not to set off personal fireworks on the Fourth of July.
The recommendation comes on the heels of a City Council meeting Tuesday, June 29 when council members determined they are not able to ban fireworks without a year notice.
“But with the current extreme heat and drought conditions, fireworks could easily start fires that endanger people, pets and property, and spread area firefighting resources dangerously thin,” reads a release from the city.
Instead, Walla Walla officials recommends storing purchased fireworks in a safe place until December 31 for a New Year’s celebration.
City officials say residents should not be concerned about drought, as only about 60% of the water volume available on a daily basis in use, according to a Tuesday, June 29, release. The city has been replacing leaking water lines and recharging deep basalt aquifers for a significant reserve of water for the city.
Water conservation is always a good idea, but keeping a landscape properly irrigated during hot and dry conditions also helps with fire suppression, officials said. In a cyclical way, eliminating fire risk by watering yards is a great way to conserve water, as the fire department uses thousands of gallons of water to put out fires.
The city shared a list of ways individuals can conserve water:
- Fix leaks in plumbing and sprinkler systems.
- Refrain from any non-essential water use.
- Turn the water off when brushing teeth and reduce the length of showers.
- Reduce risk by skipping fireworks at home.
- Make sure barbecue areas are clear of debris and disposing of smoking materials properly.
Keep dry grass trimmed.
In efforts to reduce fire risk, fireworks have been banned in other parts of the Walla Walla Valley.
Umatilla County bans personal fireworks
At the urging of area fire chiefs, Umatilla County Commissioners have banned the use of personal fireworks and all open burning in unincorporated areas of the county.
The ban does not include incorporated cities and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
In a vote taken the morning of Wednesday, July 30, the order was made in response to the area’s drought conditions combined with heat, fire warnings and weather watches, said Commissioner John Shafer.
This action follows a declaration of a state of emergency on April 20 due to drought conditions, as well as a temporary burn ban enacted on June 8.
The board of commissioners said the need to prevent uncontrolled burns means additional steps must be taken to prevent and minimize the emergency.
On Wednesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency because of the the imminent and ongoing threat of wildfire, the commission noted in its order.
Umatilla County’s measure will help conserve water resources and better protect public safety, officials said.
Approved city fireworks displays are exempt from the ban.
Violations of the order can result in criminal and civil sanctions, according to the order, which is effect until Sept. 30 or until rescinded by county commissioners.
Elsewhere in the WW Valley
Mayor of College Place Norma Hernandez issued Order No. 21-002 on June 28, which places a temporary ban on fireworks in the City of College Place.
Milton-Freewater Fire Chief Shane Garner implemented a burn ban, which includes setting off fireworks June 21.