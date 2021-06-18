A demolition notice was submitted for the structure at 1627 Evergreen St. on Monday, June 14. The city of Walla Walla Development Services received a demolition application for the commercial building and outbuildings located on the site.
According to the county assessor, the original build date for the site is approximately 1960, which indicates the structure is over 50 years old. In line with the City of Walla Walla Municipal Code, the demolition application will be held for 10 days due to the building’s age over 45 years.
The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation have determined that the structures are not eligible for listing on the National Register or Washington Register of Historic Places.
If based on community comments staff determines that the structure possesses historic or architectural significance, the proposal is subject to further review. If further review is necessary, a 60-day period begins where the director may consult with local or state organizations concerned with historic or architectural preservation.
Public hearings may also be conducted. Based on input from the hearings, the examiner may authorize issuance of a demolition permit, issue a continuance of negotiation for no longer than one year, or take other action.
The Walla Walla Housing Authority has submitted plans for a new 29-unit apartment building called Evergreen Commons on the site. According to executive director Renee Rooker, the permitting process for these units are underway and an architect is rendering for the building design. The building will be made up of a mix of one and two bedroom apartments.
Any comments on the demolition application must be made by 5 p.m. Thursday, June 24.