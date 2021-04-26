Walla Walla High School REACH students have teamed up with students in the district’s STEP program to start a dog treat business.
The students are cooking, packaging and delivering treats to customers who order them.
The high school students are participants in the REACH community-based instruction and independent living program.
The Students Transitioning into Employment Possibilities program is designed for students 18-21 years of age with mild to moderate disabilities. The goal of the program, instructor Jacob Butenhoff said, is to prepare students to transition into the workforce.
Typically, STEP students spend time in the community gaining experience with local businesses.
The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted this.
“In a normal year, each student individually is placed with a different company based on their ability level,” Butenhoff said. “This year, we have had to navigate a different path.”
So, Butenhoff and REACH instructor Krystal Ceron decided to have their students team up and start a business. Students were able to learn some of the same skills they would have been working in the community, he said.
“They had to work on inventory,” Butenhoff said. “‘What is it going to take to go grocery shopping?’ They had to plan for baking and organizing.”
Ceron said it has been a good experience for her students, as well. She also liked how closely the two programs are working together. She added that one of the goals of the REACH program is to transition students into STEP.
The idea for a dog treat business came after the pandemic canceled plans for students to run a coffee stand, Ceron said.
“I was talking to my students and they asked, ‘Are we going to be able to go into the community? What are we going to do?’” Ceron said. “So I said, ‘Lets look up different kinds of safe businesses. The dog treat idea is really the one they chose.”
Students had to develop a business plan. Then they built a website and developed Google order forms.
Students were also involved in the selection of recipes for the treats, with product names of Peanut Butter Pumpkin, Sweet Potato, Apple Carrot and Pupsicles.
Finally, they had the important job of naming the company, “Cool Drool Organic Dog Treats.”
Students said they chose the dog treat idea so that people could buy treats more conveniently.
“I liked that we could make treats for people who can’t go to the store,” REACH student Jalen Alvardo-Bouchey said. “I liked that it involved us working together to make this business go really well.”
Aaliyah Park-Tapia said the work was fun.
“I like making the treats,” she said. “I also enjoy delivering them.”
Orders can be placed at ubne.ws/cooldrool. Prices range from $3 to $5. Profit from the sale of treats will be used fund outings for students in the programs once COVID-19 restrictions allow.