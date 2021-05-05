Walla Walla Community College is expanding its criminal justice program to offer a new four-year bachelor of applied science degree.
While college degrees are not typically required to become a police officer, WWCC criminal justice professor and department lead Wesley Maier said higher education in criminal justice will help students advance their careers and on the job.
“One of the most important things is helping students to develop critical thinking skills,” Maier said. “And to help them understand things like implicit biases and understand different cultures and how to react.”
A college degree isn’t required for Walla Walla and College Place police department positions, but College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras thinks it’s a worthy pursuit.
“Education is a great thing, but not a requirement for a career in law enforcement,” Tomaras said. “I do, however, endorse getting a college education and think it is fantastic the college is offering a four-year program in criminal justice.”
Education is just one thing potential officers need to consider when planning their career, Tomaras said.
“Testing for law enforcement is very difficult,” Tomaras said. “I would say it’s the hardest job to get in our state with multiple phases.”
Tomaras also looks for officers who are the right fit for his department.
“When I was a recruiter we looked for people who had a servant’s heart, possessed empathy, exercised discretion, had the ability to multi-task and possessed critical thinking skills,” Tomaras said. “We also require individuals to be free from drug use and criminal activity.”
With or without a degree, officers go through a thorough hiring and training process. To get hired, Tomaras said applicants must pass written and physical fitness tests, score high in an oral board, pass an interview with the chief and pass a extensive background check that includes a psychological evaluation a polygraph test.
“Following that, you attend a 22-week basic law enforcement academy followed by three months of one-on-one training with an experienced and specially trained officer,” he added. “Upon completion of that, you have a one year probation.”
The criminal justice program at WWCC was started three years ago and also offers two different two-year degrees — an associate degree that can transfer to a four-year school and an applied science degree.
The bachelor of applied science option allows associate in applied science graduates to further education in their field.
The new program adds two years to the existing two-year associate in applied science degree.
Additional classes are offered in partnership with the management and entrepreneurship department and focuses on law enforcement administration.
Maier said these classes will include communication and administration classes. Some additional law-enforcement classes, including de-escalation classes, are also offered in the latter half of the four-year program.
Criminal justice degrees prepare students for more than police work, Maier said. Students can use the course to prepare for law school or careers in corrections and parole.
Maier holds a masters and doctorate in criminal justice and criminology from Washington State University.
The field has always interested him.
“I find it really interesting because of the fact it’s a lot more broad than people think,” Maier said. “It really influences every one of us. Whether it be criminology or the criminal justice system in general ... We talk about culture, psychology … we even talk about biology and how that can influence one’s behavior.”
He feels teaching is a way he can contribute to the profession.
“I feel there are lot of issues today with the criminal justice system,” Maier said. “And I think it’s something I felt I could help improve, either by research or by teaching.”
More information on Walla Walla Community College’s new four-year degree can be found at ubne.ws/wwcc-cjbas.