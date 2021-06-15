A collaboration between the Blue Mountain Community Foundation and the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health gave a total of $116,400.49 to across 12 awards to nonprofits in Columbia and Walla Walla counties to better the health of residents across Southeastern Washington, the organizations announced.
The proposals were required to tackle a specific social determinant of health, according to a release from Blue Mountain Community Foundation. The categories of health were as follows: Reducing barriers to housing, early learning education, and reducing barriers to behavioral healthcare.
Here's a look at the grants awarded:
- In Columbia County, Community Self Care and Confronting Stigma of Blue Mountain Counseling received $5,000 to support its fight against barriers to healthcare.
- In Walla Walla County, Blue Mountain Health Cooperative was granted $15,000 for its efforts in reducing barriers to behavioral healthcare through Rural Innovations for the Behavioral Health Need.
- A $20,000 grant was awarded to Catholic Charities Eastern Washington for On-Site Behavioral Health Services at The LOFT Shelter for Youth Experiencing Homelessness.
- Hope Street Housing and The Christian Aid Center’s Emergency Shelter & Life Recovery Program, which both work to reduce barriers to housing, each received $10,000 in grant funding.
- Early Life Speech and Language Walla Walla Clinic was awarded $3,125 to support reducing barriers to healthcare.
- SonBridge Center for Better Living’s efforts to reduce barriers to mental healthcare received $5,000.
- The Health Center received $20,000 for the Garrison Middle School Clinic and the Trilogy Recovery Capital Peer Support of the Trilogy Recovery Community received $3,610.29 to support their plans to create more accessible behavioral healthcare.
- A $5,000 award was given to the Walla Walla Public Library for the Library Children’s Area to support early learning and education.
- YMCA received $8,000 for Early Childhood Education, and the YWCA received $11,665.20 for My Friend’s House Childcare Center playground redesign, two programs which support early learning and education.
The Blue Mountain Community Foundation seeks to maintain the wellbeing of the Walla Walla Valley through charitable funds. In 2020, the Foundation distributed over $5.6 Million in grants and scholarships to organizations that give back to the community.