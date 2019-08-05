Two things are happening this month as a result of one the biggest things you’ve — probably — never heard of.
The first happens Sunday, when the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin’s special edition arrives in your morning newspaper. Inside you will learn about the 1919 Walla Walla Tractor Show, an event unparalleled then and now in bringing new technology and visitors to this valley.
Inside our publication, “From horses to horsepower,” you will find a truckload of stories centering around a pivotal event that took place a century ago. It was time for widespread introduction of the new internal combustion tractor to farming communities, including ours.
The tractor would change farming forever. In 1919, demonstrations of myriad types of this machine and its technology siblings — washing machines, for one — attracted tens of thousands of people to the exposition over three days.
That April, Walla Walla residents jumped to the mission of housing, feeding and transporting visitors to the exposition fields on Russell Creek Road. The newspapers of the day were jammed with tractor-themed advertisements a week or more before the show opened.
The April 25 edition of Spokesman-Review newspaper said this of the event: “Probably the country’s surpassing tractor show, the record-breaker anywhere, is being staged in the Walla Walla Valley this week. Fifty or 60 machines are seen demonstrating at the same moment. The landscape, as far as the eye can rove, seems animated with their powerful movements, ranging from a colossal 75 that turns a swathe 10 feet wide, to the bantam type that is content to turn two or three furrows at once.
“The Walla Walla Valley is a fitting place for this impressive exhibition of twentieth century cultivating methods, for it was one of the earliest nurseries of agriculture in the Pacific northwest ...”
Our publication will tell you the story of the exposition and more, including the history of agriculture in this area, life in 1919, how tractors changed farming and what that meant for other endeavors in the valley.
All things Tractor Show can be relived on Aug. 17 during Blue Mountain Land Trust’s Farm Day, a celebration of the 100th birthday of the event. It was members of BMLT who dug out facts and photos of the 1919 Tractor Show and put together a day to relive and recreate the significance of mechanized farming in the Walla Walla Valley. You’ll find a schedule of events and where to go for tickets and more information in Sunday’s “From horses to horsepower” and at ubne.ws/2YmON3G.