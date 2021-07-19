With the high temperatures and risk of fires this summer, having a plan for wildfire evacuations is essential.
The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services and the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation provide wildfire resources in a recent news release.
- For a Level 3 evacuation alert — a mandatory evacuation — leave your home as soon as it is safe to do so. Let your insurance company know that you have been ordered to evacuate.
- Save your receipts. Many insurance companies will help cover expenses such as food, lodging, and pet boarding. Confirm your insurance policy coverage, deductible, and specific coverage limits.
- Create a home inventory list. Taking videos or photos of rooms in your house can help you recall personal items. This way, you can refer back to the videos and photos to see what items are in the background. Pay close attention to smaller items such as jewelry.
- Write down the age, original cost, and replacement cost of each item to the best of your ability.
- In the case of a Level 1 or 2 evacuation, first contact your insurance company to check your policy. Ask about coverage limits, deductible, and auto coverage— comprehensive coverage on your vehicle is needed to cover damage caused by a wildfire.
- Make a home inventory. Again, take photos of each room in your home keeping in mind storage areas such as sheds, attics, and garages.
- Build a financial backpack. Gather important financial documents like passports, Social Security cards, insurance policies, titles, deeds, and financial accounts. Make copies or scan them on your phone or computer.
- Place this information with your emergency to-go bag and other supplies so it is readily available and able to be grabbed when you need to evacuate.
- If you are outside of the evacuation zone, the time to prepare is now. Follow the disaster preparedness tips provided by the division at
- .
- In addition to making sure your belonging and insurance plans are taken care of, create emergency evacuation arrangements with your family.
- Establish a meeting location outside of the fire area. Create an escape plan and practice it with family and pets.
- Designate an out-of-area friend or family member to be the single point of contact between family members in case of separation.
For more information on how to be best prepared for an emergency wildfire evacuation, visit readyforwildfire.org.