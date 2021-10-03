It is the rare small-town pastor who has had the opportunity to walk into the office of a district superintendent and surprise him with the offer of a $15 million grant to fund a new school (an offer met with tears of joy), but the Oregon-based Rev. Doug Henrichs is full of surprises.
In 2002, he was honored as Milton-Freewater’s “Man on the Year” for his “smooth operation of a program called ‘Fridays’ that provided a place with music and chaperones where teens could gather for fun,” a development that surprised even him.
Henrichs laughingly noted, “for a time I was putting on most of the dances that were going on at Mac-Hi and I was raised in a church where dancing was a sin!”
Next, his interest in theater (he performed in several summer musicals at Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater) led him to organize a drama program for Mac-Hi students. The result was “Fridays Drama” where for several years he directed and later produced plays, working with Jennifer Elkington and a cast of high school teens to construct sets and perform plays whose proceeds funded scholarships and reduced the overall student drop-out rate.
Growing up the son of a pastor, Henrichs moved frequently as a youth and upon arriving in Milton-Freewater as pastor of the First Community Church of God, he was determined to remain “at least 20 years” in one place.
Now, after nearly 40 years, he and wife June will move to Portland, Oregon, to be near family, but not without an impressive legacy of accomplishments — from programs for school kids like “Fridays” or “Across from the Library” (a free tutoring program) and the “Walking School Bus,” to service as a school bus driver, transportation supervisor for the district, chaplain for the police department, and director of the Oregon State Library Board, all in addition to securing grants for a new public library and grade school.
Henrichs claims to have had no plans for doing any of this, but he was surprised by how one thing led to another, beginning in the early 1990s when Phyllis Sargent appointed him to the city library board.
A love of libraries and a growing awareness of the need for a larger library to replace the cramped 1918 Carnegie Library still in use at the time, led him to support a bond measure to build a new library.
When that measure failed, Library Director Bob Jones created the Library Foundation Board, tasked with securing funding for a new building and appointed Henrichs as chair.
Then “out of the blue” as Henrichs described it, he was surprised by a contact from the Wayne and Gladys Valley Foundation offering a matching grant opportunity to fund a library in the name of Gladys Liebbrand Valley.
Thanks to an amicable working relationship with the Valley Foundation, Henrichs and the Library Foundation secured a $1.25 million grant offer and then struggled to find a match from the community.
According to Henrichs, it was the “most stressful project “ he ever worked on and by the end he felt “kind of burned out,” he said. “There were times at the library when we were so far out on a limb ... when we had spent over $100,000 where there was no guarantee that we were going to match the grant.”
But thanks to his persistent leadership, the Library Foundation was able to raise the needed funds to secure the grant and the new library was built in 2003. Only later did Henrichs learn that the Valley Foundation had doubted his ability to raise the funds needed and had actually planned for that contingency.
Fortunately his success with the library project favorably impressed the Valley Foundation and led them years later to ask Henrichs if there were other unmet needs in the community. To which he replied, “Yes, we need a new school.”
The Milton-Freewater School District and buildings were among the oldest operating facilities in Oregon and no school bond measure had passed since 1982. In response to his suggestion, the Valley Foundation agreed to offer a $15 million grant, contingent on voters passing a capital bond. The town came together and made that happen in spring 2016 and the new Gib Olinger Elementary School was constructed.
But as Henrichs sees it, ‘just one thing led to another,” and he credits any success he has had to asking the right questions.
“My experience is, just take your time and stop and think, ‘Who knows the answer to this question?’ And if you go and ask them and you admit your ignorance, people will be helpful and if they can’t answer your question then you ask ‘Okay, whom should I talk to?’”
Henrichs admits he has always enjoyed an “interesting” challenge, and now that he is off to Portland, he hopes to turn his creative energies to the issue of homelessness — a daunting prospect — but it would be a mistake to underestimate his ability to surprise us once again.
