Tuesday is decision day for voters in Walla Walla County and the city of Dayton.
Ballots for the Aug. 6 primary election are due tomorrow. Mailed ballots must be postmarked with Tuesday’s date, and drop boxes will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
In Walla Walla County, the results of Tuesday’s top-two primary will eliminate four candidates from the field of 10 contenders for seats on the Walla Walla City Council. Two races are for the newly created Position 4 East Ward seat and the Position 5 West Ward seat. The third contest is for the Position 7 at-large seat on the Council.
Running in the Position 4 race are Ted Koehler, James Powell, Derek Swain and Gayle Stevens. The candidates in the Position 5 race are Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny, Sharon Kay Schiller and Barbara Zohner.
Candidates running for the Council’s at-large seat are Julian Saturno, Jordan Michaels and incumbent Steve Moss.
Tuesday’s vote will also eliminate one of the three candidates running for the Port of Walla Walla Commissioner District 1 seat. The district covers much of the city of Walla Walla to the state line.
Running in that race are the incumbent candidate Peter Swant, Kip Kelly and Beth (Brotherton) Swanson.
In Columbia County, city of Dayton voters will decide on which two of three candidates for city mayor will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
Candidates in that race are Delphine Bailey, Zac Weatherford and Michael L. Paris.
As of Friday, 5,140 ballots, or 19.3 percent, had been received in Walla Walla County from the approximately 26,583 registered voters in the election, according to the County Auditor’s Office.
County Elections Supervisor Dave Valiant said today returns in August are never great, especially in an odd year. However the number are actually about 2.5 percent ahead of the number returned in 2017. Also, he said, “we’ll be getting a lot of ballots in the mail and boxes today and tomorrow.”
As of this morning, the Columbia County Auditor’s Office had received 628 ballots, which is 38.5 percent of the approximately 1,626 registered voters in the city of Dayton.